Will TikTok be Walmart's Weapon against Amazon?

Walmart, the world's biggest retailer, is rumored to be in discussions along with Microsoft (MSFT) for a buyout of viral web app TikTok. The price is said to be between $20 billion and $30 billion dollars.

If the deal goes through, Walmart will have access to TikTok's 800 million users. TikTok has a young demographic, with 69% of its users falling between the ages of 13 and 24.

Why should Walmart make this deal? A TikToK deal could make Walmart's online sales skyrocket. While Walmart is the world's largest retailer, it trails far behind Amazon (AMZN) in online sales.

Source: eMarketer

Speaking of Amazon, on August 20th, I told you Amazon was about to break out of an ascending triangle pattern. On August 26th, the stock broke out. According to the chart, Amazon is headed to $3600.

Shares of Amazon currently trade at 130x earnings, while Walmart shares are only worth 22x earnings. If Walmart can eat into Amazon's online sales, the retailer might achieve a higher valuation.

Let's assume a stronger online presence causes the stock to be re-rated with a multiple of 30. What would that do to the stock? If Walmart traded at 30x earnings, the stock would trade at about $185 per share.

The bottom line: growing the online business is what this deal's really all about. If I'm Amazon, I'd consider a counter-bid for TikTok.

