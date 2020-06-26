Ponsi Charts
Texas Slams Brakes on Reopening

Ed Ponsi

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, responding to an increase in coronavirus cases, has halted the reopening process for his state. That process began nearly two months ago. 

Under Abbott's order, restaurants, bars and gyms and other businesses that have already reopened won't be forced to close, but businesses that have yet to reopen will remain closed. 

To visualize the increase in cases, take a look at the following chart, which measures the number of new coronavirus cases discovered each day in Texas. The number of new cases has exploded over the past ten days. 

Where are the hotspots in Texas? Harris County, which is home to Houston, is responsible for nearly one-third of all active coronavirus cases in Texas. Harris County has nearly three times the number of active cases as Dallas, which has the second-highest figure. 

TX cases

Interestingly, the number of deaths from coronavirus in Texas hasn't yet increased in a similar fashion. That's to be expected, because there's usually a lag time between the increase in cases and the increase in deaths. The death count has remained relatively steady over the past few months. 

TX deaths

The U.S. as a whole reported over 40,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. This is also a record, and the number of infections is trending higher. 

US infections

Meanwhile, the number of new U.S. coronavirus deaths continues to trend lower. 

us deaths

In both the U.S. and Texas, new coronavirus deaths should be expected to increase following an increase in new infections. However, it's possible that this increase could be mitigated via improved treatment processes. 

It's worth noting that many countries saw a resurgence of the virus after the initial wave, but no country went back into a complete lockdown mode. 

