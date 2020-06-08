Ponsi Charts
Tesla on the Road to $1000

Ed Ponsi

  • On Monday morning, Tesla traded above $900 
  • Sales of the Model 3 in China more than tripled in May
  • Tesla's highest closing price ever is $917; the stock touched $933 early Monday
  • Today's closing price will be key for Tesla's next move

Shares of Tesla are breaking to new highs. According to the charts, a further move to $1000 seems like a done deal.

TSLA
Tesla breaks above resistance

There are two bullish technical patterns clearly visible on Tesla's chart. The first is an ascending triangle, which is bordered by black dotted lines. The breakout from that pattern led to a bullish flag pattern, outlined in red lines.

As of noon on Monday, Tesla was breaking above it's all-time closing high of $917, set on February 19. A close above that price would be considered bullish. 

Tesla's moving averages are in the proper order for an uptrend, with the 10 day MA (green) above the 20 day MA (blue), above the 50 day MA (purple). 

Reuters reported that Model 3 sales in China tripled, from 3635 in April to 11,095 in May. Reuters obtained the info from the China Passenger Car Association. 

