TheStreet
HomeLatest NewsNews
Search

Finding Tesla's Sweet Spot

Ed Ponsi

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has had an amazing year. This stock has gained nearly 400% so far this year, after a breakout caused a massive short covering rally. What's the sweet spot for traders looking to add Tesla to their portfolios? Let's go to the charts to find out. 

tsla

The black parallel lines on this chart represent Tesla's bull channel. In August, excitement over a stock split and other factors caused Tesla to rocket above its channel, which could be interpreted as an overbought signal. 

Here's the key to buying Tesla. Look how the stock behaves when it comes into the center of the channel, represented by the blue dotted line. That line coincides with Tesla's 50 day moving average, shown in red. 

What happens when the price reaches the center of the channel and the 50 day moving average combination? Tesla experienced a strong bounce on September 8th, point A on the chart. Another strong bounce occurred on September 24th, represented by point B. 

Here's my game plan for Tesla: I'm buying the stock if it falls to the center of the channel, which is currently near $380. Hopefully, the stock will bounce from there. If Tesla drops below the lower boundary of its channel, I'll cut my losses. 

Is there a stock, commodity, or currency you'd like to see analyzed on Ponsi Charts? If so, feel free to leave a message in the comments section if you have a request.

Ed Ponsi is the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management, and is the author of three books for publisher Wiley Finance. A dynamic public speaker, Ed has made appearances around the world, in such diverse locations as Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York. For more information about Ed and his work, click here.

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Spicy Setup for Chipotle

Chipotle is Heating Up Again

Ed Ponsi

How to Play the Biotech Breakout

What's the best stock to buy in this sector?

Ed Ponsi

Sign Me Up for DocuSign

DocuSign's pullback makes it attractive for a trade.

Ed Ponsi

Breaking Down the U.S. Employment Report

Here's what we learned by looking inside the jobs report

Ed Ponsi

Here's Why I'm Not Buying Moderna

Moderna reported positive news, but is it enough to move the stock?

Ed Ponsi

Micron's Chart Hints at Chip Sector Improvement

Micron reported solid fourth quarter earnings after Tuesday's closing bell.

Ed Ponsi

Is Carvana About to Drive Higher?

Carvana is one of the hottest stocks of 2020.

Ed Ponsi

Charting the Emerging Markets

Is an opportunity emerging in overseas markets?

Ed Ponsi

Is Planet Fitness Exhausted?

Gym To Lose Weight on Cuomo Ban

Ed Ponsi

by

Mari2020

Netflix is Starring in a Cliffhanger

Can Netflix continue to hang on to support?

Ed Ponsi