Ponsi Charts
Top Stories
Latest News

Tesla Hits $1000

Ed Ponsi

Tesla stock traded above $1000 for the first time on Wednesday morning, on speculation that the automaker was about to make a big move into trucks.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared information in a tweet that seemed to confirm the rumor.

The news sent the stock soaring above the $1000, on the same day that the Nasdaq crossed 10,000 for the first time. 

TSLA
Tesla shares touch $1000

Tesla sales are exploding in China, which ignited a move in the stock earlier this week. 

Tesla has recently broken out from a series of bullish patterns, most recently an ascending triangle (black dotted lines) and a bull flag (red lines). Based on a previous inverted head and shoulders pattern, I see Tesla rising to $1200. 

Yesterday, in an interview on CNBC, Ron Barron of Barron Capital said Tesla shares could reach as high as $3000 over the next five years. 

Just over a year ago, Tesla was trading near $300. At that time, I was criticized on Twitter for suggesting it was time to buy the stock, which has now tripled. 

Here is a sample "mean tweet":

I wonder if that guy was short? Oh well.  

Like the man said, you can't make this up.

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Sure Sign That Stocks are Overheated

Here's why stocks are due for a pullback.

Ed Ponsi

Forex: Australian Dollar Analysis

Could the Australian dollar continue to run?

Ed Ponsi

Tesla on the Road to $1000

Can Tesla close at an all-time high?

Ed Ponsi

Oil Prices are Headed Higher

Here's why prices at the pump will be rising

Ed Ponsi

Video: Stan Lee on Following Your Dreams

A True Inspirational Success Story

Ed Ponsi

Airlines Take Flight

Airline stocks are taking off. Is it time to get on board?

Ed Ponsi

Record jobs report stuns markets

Stocks explode higher on surprise jobs figures

Ed Ponsi

Is This Curtains for AMC?

The company's in trouble, yet the chart looks bullish

Ed Ponsi

Slack's on Fire going into earnings

Slack's on Fire Going Into earnings

Ed Ponsi

Is Bitcoin About to Take Off?

Bitcoin's chart is looking bullish

Ed Ponsi