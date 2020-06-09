Ponsi Charts
A Sure Sign That Stocks are Overheated

Ed Ponsi

Stocks have had an amazing run over the past few months. On March 23rd, the S&P 500 traded below 2200; this week, the large cap index traded above 3200. That translates to a gain of about 45% in less than seven weeks. 

It's true that stocks have been on the rebound from pandemic-related losses, but have we gone too far too fast? There is one glaring sign that simply can't be ignored. 

Ponder this: Over the past two months, what percentage of stocks on the S&P 500 are trading higher? According to Bloomberg, the answer is 100%. 

According to Bloomberg journalist Sarah Ponczek, every single stock in the S&P 500 is up over the past ten weeks. The best performer over that period is Apache Corp. (APA), which has gained 293%. The worst is Tiffany & Co. (TIF), which is up by less than 1%. 

500
S&P 500 best and worst performers over the past ten weeks.

There are more signs of froth. Money is flooding into damaged stocks. There has been unusual activity in stocks like Hertz (HTZ) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) in recent days. 

Clearly, there are legitimate reasons why stocks are higher. The curve has been flattened and businesses are reopening. But when we see this type of activity, it's the market's way of saying it needs a break. 

