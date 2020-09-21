TheStreet
HomeLatest NewsNews
Search

Charts to Start Your Week

Ed Ponsi

As we move into late September, some clear patterns have emerged. A rotation is underway, but according to the charts, there could be greater concerns ahead. Let's follow the money and see where it's going.

comparison chart
Dow Jones Industrial Average vs. Russell 2000 vs. Nasdaq vs. S&P 500 chart by TradeStation

Money continues to flow out of the Nasdaq, shown in blue, which is having a terrible month. Many of the stars of the Nasdaq, like Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB), have broken below their respective 50 day moving averages. 

Blue chip stocks listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are holding up relatively well, but even those names could be in trouble. That's because the 30 stocks that comprise that index have collectively formed a head and shoulders pattern. 

DJIA
Dow Jones Industrial Average chart by TradeStation

If that head and shoulders breaks, the next major support level for the Dow is 26,000 (red line). The double hammer candlestick pattern that formed there in July, shaded in yellow, was a major turning point for the index, and could be again. 

At least the Dow is trading above its 50 day moving average, shown in blue. The same can't be said for the Nasdaq or the S&P 500. 

sp500
S&P 500 chart by TradeStation

On Friday, the S&P 500 closed below that key indicator for the first time in nearly five months (blue). Also on Friday, the S&P 500 closed at its lowest price since August 4th (shaded yellow). The index went down on heavy volume, another ominous sign. 

Bottom line: nothing is ever certain, but the probabilities are lining up against the bulls. If you're fully invested and 100% long, now might be a good time to ask yourself why. 

Is there a stock, commodity, or currency you'd like to see analyzed on Ponsi Charts? If so, feel free to leave a message in the comments section if you have a request.

Ed Ponsi is the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management, and is the author of three books for publisher Wiley Finance. A dynamic public speaker, Ed has made appearances around the world, in such diverse locations as Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York. For more information about Ed and his work, click here.

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here's What the Charts Tell Us About Amazon and Alphabet

Amazon and Alphabet led the market higher; will they now lead it lower?

Ed Ponsi

Is It Time to Buy Apple?

Apple's recent pullback makes the stock an attractive buy for a trade.

Ed Ponsi

Can FedEx Continue to Deliver?

FedEx crushed earnings estimates, but can it keep this pace in a post-pandemic world?

Ed Ponsi

Peloton Is Coasting Into Buying Range

Peloton is pulling back; should investors climb onboard?

Ed Ponsi

The Most Important Chart of the Week.

Here's why you'll want to keep a close eye on the S&P 500 this week.

Ed Ponsi

Netflix Tests Support, Faces "Cuties" Backlash.

Netflix dips below $500 and tests a key support level.

Ed Ponsi

The Sweet Spot to Buy Apple and Facebook.

What's the ideal price to pick up shares of these market leaders?

Ed Ponsi

by

Munna1234

How to Play the Nikola/GM Deal

Nikola popped on Tuesday on news of a deal with General Motors.

Ed Ponsi

Here's Why A Pullback Is Healthy for the Market

Stocks need to pull back in order to keep the rally alive.

Ed Ponsi

by

Ed Ponsi

Is Planet Fitness Exhausted?

Gym To Lose Weight on Cuomo Ban

Ed Ponsi

by

Mari2020