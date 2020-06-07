Ponsi Charts
Top Stories
Latest News

Video: Stan Lee on Following Your Dreams

Ed Ponsi

"If you have an idea that you genuinely think is good, don't let some idiot talk you out of it" Stan Lee, creator of Spiderman, on following your dreams. 

Spiderman is one of the most popular comic book and movie characters in history. Creator Stan Lee tells a funny and inspirational story about the character's creation. 

CLICK HERE to watch the video. 

It's funny to think that one of the most popular and beloved comic book heroes almost never existed. In this video, Stan Lee tells the story of how his publisher thought the whole concept of Spiderman was a mistake.

Mr. Lee sums up the entire experience like this:

I think we can and should apply that philosophy to just about anything. 

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Record jobs report stuns markets

Stocks explode higher on surprise jobs figures

Ed Ponsi

Airlines Take Flight

Airline stocks are taking off. Is it time to get on board?

Ed Ponsi

Is This Curtains for AMC?

The company's in trouble, yet the chart looks bullish

Ed Ponsi

Slack's on Fire going into earnings

Slack's on Fire Going Into earnings

Ed Ponsi

Is Bitcoin About to Take Off?

Bitcoin's chart is looking bullish

Ed Ponsi

Indicators confirm stock market trend will continue

Indicators confirm stock market trend will continue

Ed Ponsi

S&P 500 Rally Isn't Over

Stock market rally will continue

Ed Ponsi

To The Maxx!!!

This retailer is uniquely positioned to take off

Ed Ponsi

by

The real yep

Forex: China Weakens Yuan

China's currency falls against the U.S. dollar

Ed Ponsi

S&P 500 Vaults Key Level

Two in a Row for the Broad Market Index

Ed Ponsi