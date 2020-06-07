Video: Stan Lee on Following Your Dreams

"If you have an idea that you genuinely think is good, don't let some idiot talk you out of it" Stan Lee, creator of Spiderman, on following your dreams.

Spiderman is one of the most popular comic book and movie characters in history. Creator Stan Lee tells a funny and inspirational story about the character's creation.

It's funny to think that one of the most popular and beloved comic book heroes almost never existed. In this video, Stan Lee tells the story of how his publisher thought the whole concept of Spiderman was a mistake.

Mr. Lee sums up the entire experience like this:

"That doesn't mean that every idea that you come up with is going to be genius, but if there is something that you feel is good, something that you want to do, something that means something to you, try to do it."

I think we can and should apply that philosophy to just about anything.