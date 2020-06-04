Shares of Slack Technologies have blasted higher over the past month

Slack has gained over 30% since May 20th

Today, the stock reports earnings after the close

Slack Technologies is on fire, blasting 30% higher since May 20th. Looking at Slack's daily chart, we see that much of those gains occurred in the past week on heavy volume (shaded yellow).

Slack Technologies (symbol WORK)

That heavy volume is a sign of institutional involvement. It's likely that Slack is about to announce blowout earnings after Thursday's close.

Why would institutions buy ahead of the news? They must believe that a big earnings beat is coming. If that's the case, don't be surprised if the stock sells off on good news after the announcement.

According to he Earnings Whispers website, Slack Technologies is expected to lose 6 cents per share when it reports after Thursday's close. Revenue is expected to come in at $186.54 million.

As of Wednesday's close, the stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI) was well into overbought territory, registering just below 80. Any reading above 70 would indicate an overbought situation

Bottom line: The good news is most likely already priced in to Slack.