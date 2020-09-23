A Strategy for Buying Salesforce

Most investors buy a stock at one price, but did you know that you can strategically enter a trade at multiple prices? Here's a technique for doing just that, using shares of Salesforce.

Salesforce.com chart by TradeStation

Salesforce, a leader in customer relationship management, skyrocketed after the company reported earnings on August 25th. But after reaching a high of $284 on September 2nd, the stock began to pullback. Over the past three weeks, the stock has lost about 15% of its value.

I don't believe there's anything wrong with this stock, it just got ahead of itself. The stock's RSI, or relative strength index indicator, became extremely overbought, climbing as high as 86. Another overbought signal occurred when the stock busted out of the top of its bullish channel.

What price should we pay for Salesforce? Let's consider three separate entries, which each entry being the equivalent of one-third of a normal position size.

We'll enter one-third of our position at the center of the channel, which is approximately $225 (point A). Another third can be entered at the 200-day moving average, at about $220 (point B). If the price falls to the bottom of the channel, we'll enter our final third, at approximately $210. Together, all three entries have an average price of about $218.

What if you don't get filled on all three entries? That's going to happen sometimes, but it's actually good news. If the price hits some but not all of your entries, that means the stock has turned, and is now moving in your favor.

Ed Ponsi is the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management, and is the author of three books for publisher Wiley Finance.