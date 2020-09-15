Peloton Is Coasting Into Buying Range

Today's we're going to take a look at shares of Peloton. This is a stock that was widely ridiculed in 2019, took off like a rocket in 2020, and might be setting up for a buy right now.

It's been a big year for Peloton. The exercise equipment maker was mocked relentlessly at the end of 2019 for its holiday advertising, but that snafu generated a lot of publicity. For many of us, it was the first we heard of Peloton.

Then came Covid-19, which changed the exercise habits of millions. Suddenly, Peloton's high end stationary bikes were in high demand, as gyms everywhere shut down.

When Peloton reported earnings last week, the company crushed analysts' estimates, as sales surged 172%. Peloton said it expected strong demand to continue into next year.

This news excited investors, who briefly pushed the stock to $98, but keep in mind this stock is up about 185% this year, so sellers used that post-earnings buying pressure to take profits.

This resulted in a candlestick formation similar to a bearish engulfing pattern. Since then, Peloton has pulled back to $80 per share, which is right in the middle of the stock's bullish channel.

What's the strategy for Peloton? Ideally, we'd like to buy the stock in the low end of the channel, near $75. Traders can opt out with a small loss if Peloton breaks below its 50-day moving average, currently located just below $70.

The bottom line, always look at the big picture before you decide whether to buy or sell.

Ed Ponsi is the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management, and is the author of three books for publisher Wiley Finance. A dynamic public speaker, Ed has made appearances around the world, in such diverse locations as Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York. For more information about Ed and his work, click here.