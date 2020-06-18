Ponsi Charts
Top Stories
Latest News

Nikola Is At a Turning Point

Ed Ponsi

Nikola (symbol NKLA) is one of the most controversial stocks in the market right now. Is this stock the next Tesla (symbol TSLA), or is it a fraud? Let's take a closer look. 

After rocketing higher on heavy volume, Nikola has stalled. The stock is consolidating as traders try to determine what to do next. 

NKLA

Nikola has formed a technical pattern known as a symmetrical triangle (converging black lines). This pattern doesn't predict direction until the stock breaks out of the formation. But when it does break, it could make a big move. 

What is preventing the stock from breaking either to the upside or downside? There's a controversy over whether or not Nikola's founder exaggerated the capabilities of his trucks. Check out this Bloomberg article for full details.

If I had to decide which way to bet here, I'd bet on the downside. Not because I think Nikola's founder is lying, because I have no idea if he's telling the truth. 

If I had to choose between buy or sell, I'd pick sell simply because of the incredible run this stock had earlier this month. Just look at the chart; Nikola shot from $30 to $90 in just a few days. T

There's a good chance investors got carried away, thinking this was the next Tesla. That type of trading activity is indicative of a speculative market. We've seen a lot of that lately, notably in Hertz (HTZ) and Genius Brands (GNUS). 

You can learn how to read and analyze stock charts HERE. 

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Gold Reach $2500?

Here's Why Gold Could Skyrocket

Ed Ponsi

Forex: Fractal Head and Shoulders on Euro

Is the euro about to get crushed?

Ed Ponsi

How to Play the $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

These Two Stocks Will Rock

Ed Ponsi

by

abesantiago

Cashing In on LULU

It's time to take profits from Friday's LULULEMON trade.

Ed Ponsi

Is Arnold a Genius? Schwarzenegger Lifts GNUS

Deal makes Arnold a Player in Genius Brands

Ed Ponsi

Success Secrets of Ben Franklin

Ben Franklin's strategy for planning and execution

Ed Ponsi

by

harry73

Lululemon Loses Its Balance

Lululemon shares gets slammed. Should traders buy the stock?

Ed Ponsi

Stocks Drop, Is the Fed to Blame?

Did the central bank push stocks lower?

Ed Ponsi

Tesla Hits $1000

Can Tesla Stock Go Higher From Here?

Ed Ponsi

A Sure Sign That Stocks are Overheated

Here's why stocks are due for a pullback.

Ed Ponsi