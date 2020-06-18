Nikola Is At a Turning Point

Nikola (symbol NKLA) is one of the most controversial stocks in the market right now. Is this stock the next Tesla (symbol TSLA), or is it a fraud? Let's take a closer look.

After rocketing higher on heavy volume, Nikola has stalled. The stock is consolidating as traders try to determine what to do next.

Nikola has formed a technical pattern known as a symmetrical triangle (converging black lines). This pattern doesn't predict direction until the stock breaks out of the formation. But when it does break, it could make a big move.

What is preventing the stock from breaking either to the upside or downside? There's a controversy over whether or not Nikola's founder exaggerated the capabilities of his trucks. Check out this Bloomberg article for full details.

If I had to decide which way to bet here, I'd bet on the downside. Not because I think Nikola's founder is lying, because I have no idea if he's telling the truth.

If I had to choose between buy or sell, I'd pick sell simply because of the incredible run this stock had earlier this month. Just look at the chart; Nikola shot from $30 to $90 in just a few days. T

There's a good chance investors got carried away, thinking this was the next Tesla. That type of trading activity is indicative of a speculative market. We've seen a lot of that lately, notably in Hertz (HTZ) and Genius Brands (GNUS).

