Netflix is Starring in a Cliffhanger

In every action movie, there's a moment where the hero is in danger. He's barely hanging on as he dangles over an abyss.

Right now, life is imitating art, as shares of Netflix (NFLX), the place where many of us watch these movies, is staring into an abyss of its own.

After bottoming in March, Netflix was supported by its hero, the 50 day moving average, shown in black. The arrows represent all the different occasions this year when that moving average rescued the stock and saved the day.

Now in a plot twist, the hero has become the villain. Instead of supporting Netflix, the 50 day moving average is now preventing the stock from moving higher.

Netflix might soon will need to be rescued, because it's formed a massive double top pattern, shown in blue. According to this pattern, Netflix could fall to $400 per share.

Netflix is dangling by a thread, otherwise known as support, at $460. If the stock gets under that price, represented by the red dotted line, look out below.

You know that part of the movie where it gets a little...too quiet? Take a look at the volume on this stock. To say Netflix is trading quietly right now would be an understatement.

That quiet part of an action movie usually occurs right before something big is about to happen. But if something were to happen to Netflix now, odds are it won't be good.

Ed Ponsi is the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management, and is the author of three books for publisher Wiley Finance. A dynamic public speaker, Ed has made appearances around the world, in such diverse locations as Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York. For more information about Ed and his work, click here.