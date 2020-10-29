TheStreet
HomeLatest NewsNews
Search

Could Nautilus be the next Peloton?

Ed Ponsi

We will look back on 2020 as the year that a large part of the population started working from home, and also working out at home. One of the great success stories of this year has been Peloton (PTON), which provides home exercise bicycles and other fitness products. 

Another hot name in this sector is Nautilus Inc. (NLS). Nautilus provides treadmills, ellipticals, and a variety of home exercise bikes. This year, Nautilus shares have gained over 1200%, while Peloton is up by 308%. 

What price should traders pay for Nautilus? Let's go to the chart to find out. 

nls
Nautilus chart via TradeStation

Nautilus is  locked into a bull channel, and is currently trading near the center of that channel. The stock has been overbought according to its RSI (relative strength index) indicator for most of this month. However, a recent pullback has lowered Nautilus' RSI reading to a neutral 56.31 (bottom right of chart). 

Note that the stock's recent pullback occurred on light volume (shaded yellow). This is a positive sign during what has been a volatile week for the indices. 

My game plan is to buy this stock in the lower part of the channel, near $22. I'll close the trade if Nautilus breaks below its 50-day moving average (red), currently located at $18. 

Nautilus Inc. is scheduled to report earnings on November 9th after the closing bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of .34 cents per share on revenue of $108.4 million

Is there a stock, commodity, or currency you'd like to see analyzed on Ponsi Charts? If so, feel free to leave a message in the comments section if you have a request.

Ed Ponsi is the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management, and is the author of three books for publisher Wiley Finance. A dynamic public speaker, Ed has made appearances around the world, in such diverse locations as Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York. For more information about Ed and his work, click here

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Pair Trade in Home Improvement Stocks

Here's a trade that matches a strong stock against a weak stock.

Ed Ponsi

Forex Strategy for the U.S. Presidential Election

Here's a strategy for trading the currency markets right now

Ed Ponsi

Ford Kicks Into High Gear

The automaker is breaking out in a volatile market

Ed Ponsi

Banks are Money, If You Know Where to Look

This space in the banking sector is having a strong second half.

Ed Ponsi

Time to Flip the Switch on Solar Stocks?

Can the solar sector keep on shining?

Ed Ponsi

Wynn Resorts - Here's When to Hold 'Em, and When to Fold 'Em

Casino stocks are a gamble; here's how to hedge your bet

Ed Ponsi

An Electric Move for General Motors

GM plans to sell 20 EV models by 2023.

Ed Ponsi

by

edwardjkim85

A Strategy for Trading Tesla

What will happen to Tesla after Wednesday's earnings report?

Ed Ponsi

British Pound About to Get Pounded?

Brexit may finally arrive; how will the currency market react?

Ed Ponsi

Is Planet Fitness Exhausted?

Gym To Lose Weight on Cuomo Ban

Ed Ponsi

by

Mari2020