TheStreet
HomeLatest NewsNews
Search

Micron's Chart Hints at Chip Sector Improvement

Ed Ponsi

Micron Technology (MU), a manufacturer of memory chips, reported fourth quarter earnings after Tuesday's closing bell. The report comes amid a decline in chip prices, as the market works its way through a supply glut. 

Micron earned $1.08 per share, on revenues of $6.06 billion. The company was expected to earn .95 cents per share on revenue of $5.3 billion.

Micron has been an underperformer this year. As of Tuesday's close, the stock was down 4.8% year to date. This compares unfavorably to the S&P 500, which has gained 3.24%, and the Nasdaq, which has gained nearly 30% so far this year. 

COMP CHART
Micron vs. S&P 500 vs. Nasdaq 100. Chart by TradeStation

However, there is good news for Micron bulls. While the major indices have had a tough month in September, Micron has been climbing higher. The relative strength of this stock vs. the major indices has been impressive throughout September. 

This could bode well for Micron shareholders, as the chip inventory glut now seems to be priced in. 

How did this oversupply issue occur? According to DigiTimes, at the outset of the pandemic, companies stockpiled DRAM and NAND chips in preparation for possible shortages. 

This buildup in inventory has led to a decrease in demand, which is currently weighing on prices. Memory chip prices are expected to stay weak into next year. 

However, the bullish price action in Micron over the past month could be a hint at better times ahead. 

Is there a stock, commodity, or currency you'd like to see analyzed on Ponsi Charts? If so, feel free to leave a message in the comments section if you have a request.

Ed Ponsi is the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management, and is the author of three books for publisher Wiley Finance. A dynamic public speaker, Ed has made appearances around the world, in such diverse locations as Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York. For more information about Ed and his work, click here.

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Carvana About to Drive Higher?

Carvana is one of the hottest stocks of 2020.

Ed Ponsi

Charting the Emerging Markets

Is an opportunity emerging in overseas markets?

Ed Ponsi

Netflix is Starring in a Cliffhanger

Can Netflix continue to hang on to support?

Ed Ponsi

A Strategy for Buying Salesforce

Salesforce is pulling back; what's the best price to buy the stock?

Ed Ponsi

The Best and Worst of the Beer Stocks

The charts of these two brewers may surprise you.

Ed Ponsi

Apple, Peloton, and Roku Shrug Off the Selloff

Someone forgot to tell these stocks that the market is falling

Ed Ponsi

Charts to Start Your Week

Stock charts of the major indices are flashing warning signs

Ed Ponsi

by

Toeaung

Here's What the Charts Tell Us About Amazon and Alphabet

Amazon and Alphabet led the market higher; will they now lead it lower?

Ed Ponsi

Is Planet Fitness Exhausted?

Gym To Lose Weight on Cuomo Ban

Ed Ponsi

by

Mari2020

Is It Time to Buy Apple?

Apple's recent pullback makes the stock an attractive buy for a trade.

Ed Ponsi