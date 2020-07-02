Ponsi Charts
Top Stories
Latest News

McDonald's Pauses Reopening Plans; is Wendy's a Better Buy?

Ed Ponsi

On July 1, the U.S. reported a record 52,789 new confirmed coronavirus cases in one day. It was the first time that figure exceeded 50,000.

That news is hitting restaurants all over the country. In New Jersey, Governor Murphy announced this week that indoor dining, which was scheduled to resume on July 2, has been indefinitely postponed. 

Meanwhile, McDonald’s (MCD), which was scheduled to reopen its restaurants to dine-in service, has decided to delay that move for at least another 21 days. 

Nearly 99% of the fast food giant’s locations are still offering drive-through service. Thanks to that option, McDonald’s reported sales were off by just 30% in April and May.

Looking at McDonald’s chart, the stock has regained about two-thirds of its losses since it peaked in February. McDonald's is struggling to climb above its 50-day moving average (blue), and is trading well beneath its 200-day moving average (red). 

MCD

Compare this to Wendy’s (WEN), which is maintaining its position above its key moving averages. Wendy’s 50-day MA crossed above its 200-day MA (shaded yellow), a sign of increasing momentum.

WEN

Despite the market turmoil of recent months, Wendy's is trading just 7% below its all-time closing high. Based on the charts, both stocks should do well, but right now, Wendy's is the better buy. 

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chart Wars: Tesla vs. Nikola

Can Nikola Compete With Tesla? Let's go to the charts.

Ed Ponsi

by

Ed Ponsi

Is Planet Fitness Exhausted?

Gym To Lose Weight on Cuomo Ban

Ed Ponsi

by

Mari2020

Taking a Bite of Beyond Meat

The rise in Covid-19 infections could boost this stock.

Ed Ponsi

Twitter's Biggest Mistake: Censoring Trump

Twitter Isn't the Show; It's the Stage

Ed Ponsi

Can Boeing Climb to $250?

Boeing's 737 MAX Scheduled for Test Flight

Ed Ponsi

Plenty of Reasons to Sell Twitter

Social Media Giant Faces a Tough Climb

Ed Ponsi

Tough Times? It's Time to Shine

Tough times can bring out the best in ourselves and others.

Ed Ponsi

Will Facebook Faceplant on Ad Boycott?

Verizon joins a growing ad boycott against Facebook

Ed Ponsi

by

El Toro

Texas Slams Brakes on Reopening

Texas Governor Abbot has Paused the Reopening Process

Ed Ponsi

Tesla Unfairly Maligned in J.D. Power Survey

Tesla Ranked Last in J.D. Power Satisfaction Survey

Ed Ponsi