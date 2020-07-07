Ponsi Charts
Top Stories
Latest News

Tilray is Smokin'

Ed Ponsi

Marijuana stock Tilray Inc. (symbol TLRY) rocketed higher on Monday, climbing as high as $7.99 for a gain of about 10%. The stock traded on heavy volume, as investors rushed in after comments from a trader appearing on CNBC's Halftime Report. 

Tilray  traded quietly at Monday's open, but took off around lunchtime when CNBC contributor Jon Najarian pointed out unusual options activity in the stock. Options can leave clues about institutional buying or selling. 

Here is Najarian's segment:

Najarian highlighted heavy buying in Tilray $7.50 call options, and pointed out that the volume on those options had tripled. On the 5-minute intraday chart, you can see heavy volume piling into the stock as news of Najarian's comments began to spread. 

tlry 5 min

On the daily chart, Tilray is blasting out of a major support level, located at $6.75 (black dotted line). 

TLRY daily

Tilray famously skyrocketed to $300 per share in 2018, as hot money flowed indiscriminately into the marijuana sector. The stock then proceeded to lose nearly 99% of its value before finding its footing and forming support. 

Now buyers are interested in the stock once again. In the current momentum-based environment, Tilray could go a long way. 

Want to learn to read and analyze charts like Ed? CLICK HERE!

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Gold Headed to $2000?

Gold is trading with a bullish bias

Ed Ponsi

FOREX Charts: U.S. Dollar Index Slammed

U.S. Dollar Faces Heavy Selling as Stocks Rally Again

Ed Ponsi

Tesla's Wild Weekend

Controversy Swirls Around Tesla and Elon Musk.

Ed Ponsi

Work From Home? You're Not Alone

Stanford study shows how the U.S. economy is adapting to change.

Ed Ponsi

Chart Wars: Tesla vs. Nikola

Can Nikola Compete With Tesla? Let's go to the charts.

Ed Ponsi

by

Ed Ponsi

U.S. Economy Adds Nearly 5 Million Jobs

U.S. Economy Roars, But Will It Continue?

Ed Ponsi

McDonald's Pauses Reopening Plans; is Wendy's a Better Buy?

Comparing the Fast Food Competitors

Ed Ponsi

Is Planet Fitness Exhausted?

Gym To Lose Weight on Cuomo Ban

Ed Ponsi

by

Mari2020

Taking a Bite of Beyond Meat

The rise in Covid-19 infections could boost this stock.

Ed Ponsi

Twitter's Biggest Mistake: Censoring Trump

Twitter Isn't the Show; It's the Stage

Ed Ponsi