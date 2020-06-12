Lululemon Loses Its Balance

With the stock up 130% since March 18, it's fair to say that Lululemon was a bit stretched. Now shares of the athletic leisurewear icon are down sharply in early trading.

Is today's selloff in LULU a buying opportunity? Let's go to the charts to find out...

Lululemon stock gained 130% in three months

The first thing that catches my eye on this chart is the sell signal from LULU's RSI (relative strength index) indicator, shaded in yellow.

There are two prior RSI sell signals on the chart; the first, in January, was inconsequential. The second sell signal, in February, led to a decline of over 50%.

Keep in mind that the entire market was caving in back in February, so we're not likely to see a repeat performance this time.

Like the market in general, LULU was out over its skis. So how far will the stock fall?

Check out LULU's 20-day moving average, in blue. Notice how it closely parallels the stock's bullish trend line (black dotted line). Notice also that LULU hasn't traded below that moving average in nearly three months.

That moving average comes in at around $290. If the price falls to that level, I'd consider adding to existing positions or initiating new longs.