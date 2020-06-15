Cashing In on LULU

On Friday morning, we wrote that lululemon athletica was due for a pullback.

We recommended buying the stock in the $290 area

LULU traded as low as $286 on Monday morning before shooting up to $299

Lululemon shares dropped at Monday's open, giving traders a chance to scoop up shares at a discount. This stock traded at $324 on June 10th, and recently reached an all time high.

We looked to $290 as an entry point, and the stock touched that level during the first five minutes of trading Monday. Since then, the stock has climbed on light volume.

Since the stock is rising on light volume, I'm going to cash in half the shares now.

On Friday morning, I wrote that the selloff in LULU created a trading opportunity. It's my belief that the recent selloff in the stock was market related, and was not a reflection on the company or the current state of its business.

Analyst Sam Poser of Susquehanna International Group stated that LULU was "the best publicly traded company in the specialty retail sector". The investment firm raised its price target for the stock from $240 to $360.

Investors love it when their favorite company reports good news. In the financial markets, winners tend to keep winning, and LULU is a winner.