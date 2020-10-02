TheStreet
HomeLatest NewsNews
Search

Breaking Down the U.S. Employment Report

Ed Ponsi

The U.S, economy continued to generate jobs at a rapid pace in September, generating 661,000 new jobs. However, the figure feel short of estimates; analysts were expecting about 800,000 new jobs. 

Stock futures dropped on the news. Just prior to 9:00 A.M., futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average anticipated an opening drop of about 500 points. 

However, a look inside the numbers paints a different picture. While that figure of 661,000 jobs created was disappointing, it is also misleading. 

The 661,000 figure includes the loss of 216,000 government jobs. While government jobs are important, they are not generated by the private sector, which is the "real economy". Because government jobs can be created at any time, regardless of economic conditions, they are not a reflection of the real economy. 

What this report does tell us is the U.S. private sector generated 887,000 jobs in September. That's an impressive figure, and it shows much less of a drop-off than the headline number. 

Not only that, the employment figures for August were revised higher. Last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 1.371 million jobs were created in August. Today, that figure was revised upward to 1,489,000. That's a gain of 118,000 jobs on the August revision alone. 

The average number of jobs created by the U.S. economy over the past two months is 1.075,000. Over the past three months, that figure is closer to 1.3 million. 

Futures are down sharply in the wake of this report. When investors realize that the U.S. economy is cranking out jobs at a pace of over 1 million per month, and that the September figure was distorted by non-private sector jobs, I expect we'll see a bounce. 

Is there a stock, commodity, or currency you'd like to see analyzed on Ponsi Charts? If so, feel free to leave a message in the comments section if you have a request.

Ed Ponsi is the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management, and is the author of three books for publisher Wiley Finance. A dynamic public speaker, Ed has made appearances around the world, in such diverse locations as Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York. For more information about Ed and his work, click here.

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here's Why I'm Not Buying Moderna

Moderna reported positive news, but is it enough to move the stock?

Ed Ponsi

Micron's Chart Hints at Chip Sector Improvement

Micron reported solid fourth quarter earnings after Tuesday's closing bell.

Ed Ponsi

Is Carvana About to Drive Higher?

Carvana is one of the hottest stocks of 2020.

Ed Ponsi

Charting the Emerging Markets

Is an opportunity emerging in overseas markets?

Ed Ponsi

Netflix is Starring in a Cliffhanger

Can Netflix continue to hang on to support?

Ed Ponsi

A Strategy for Buying Salesforce

Salesforce is pulling back; what's the best price to buy the stock?

Ed Ponsi

The Best and Worst of the Beer Stocks

The charts of these two brewers may surprise you.

Ed Ponsi

Apple, Peloton, and Roku Shrug Off the Selloff

Someone forgot to tell these stocks that the market is falling

Ed Ponsi

Charts to Start Your Week

Stock charts of the major indices are flashing warning signs

Ed Ponsi

by

Toeaung

Is Planet Fitness Exhausted?

Gym To Lose Weight on Cuomo Ban

Ed Ponsi

by

Mari2020