Ponsi Charts
How to Play the $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

Ed Ponsi

Stock futures rocketed higher late Monday night on a rumor that President Trump is about to announce a $1 trillion stimulus plan, focused on infrastructure. 

That's a huge program, and there are bound to be some big winners. Since the plan is focused on rebuilding America's roads and bridges, our eyes should be on construction-related companies. 

One name that could see a lot of action is Caterpillar (symbol CAT). Caterpillar recently saw a 50% pullback of its May/June rally, pushing the stock down to $120.

The target for this stock is the upper end of a large gap in Caterpillar's chart (shaded yellow). Based on the news and the chart, Caterpillar should soon hit $130. 

CAT

Next, check out United Rentals (symbol URI). This company provides rented construction tools and equipment. 

United Rentals is at the low end of a bull channel (black diagonal lines). It should eventually reach the center of that channel (blue dotted line), near $160.

URI just formed a bullish candlestick pattern known as a piercing line (shaded yellow). 

UnitedRentals

Keep in mind that no official announcement has been made, and for now the infrastructure plan is just a rumor. In this environment, it's a rumor that makes sense. 

