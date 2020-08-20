TheStreet
HomeLatest NewsNews
Search

A Short-Term Strategy for Trading Gold

Ed Ponsi

From a reader:

"I know you're bullish on gold for the long term, but about right now?"

The reader was probably referencing my call for gold to reach $2500. That's based on gold's monthly chart, shown here. That article was written on June 18th, prior to gold's big breakout. At the time, gold was trading around $1720.

The call was based on gold's monthly chart, due to a pattern that formed over an eight-year period. Here's the rounded bottom pattern after the breakout:

gold monthly
Gold monthly chart by Tradestation. 

Based on that chart, gold is well on its way to my $2500 long-term target. What about the short-term prognosis for gold? Let's go to the daily chart to find out. 

gold daily
Gold daily chart by Tradestation

Post-breakout, gold rallied from approximately $1800 (point A) to $2050 (point B), for a gain of $250. Then gold pulled back to point C. The low point of that area is approximately $1870. 

Add $250 from the first leg to the low point of $1870, and gold's target price, represented by point D, is $2120. 

This is similar to the technique we recently used to create our target price for silver. Click here to see that chart and article. 

ABCD is an old-school method for creating target prices, but it's worked surprisingly well recently. The recent pullback in the U.S. Dollar Index was predicted using this technique:

DXY
U.S. Dollar Index chart by TradeStation

Is there a stock, commodity, or currency that you'd like to see analyzed? Feel free to leave a message in the comments section if you have a request.

Ed Ponsi is the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management, and is the author of three books for publisher Wiley Finance. A dynamic public speaker, Ed has made appearances around the world, in such diverse locations as Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York. For more information about Ed and his work, click here.

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Taking a Closer Look at General Electric

GE has a low price, but does that make it a buy?

Ed Ponsi

by

Ed Ponsi

Does the Peloton Rally Have Legs?

The fitness stock keeps rolling along.

Ed Ponsi

A Trading Strategy for Silver

Can silver climb to $34?

Ed Ponsi

Can Freeport-McMoRan Make it to $20?

The copper play has broken out of a massive bullish pattern.

Ed Ponsi

Netflix Comes Into Buying Range

Netflix traders should watch this key indicator

Ed Ponsi

Use This Technique to Buy Advanced Micro Devices

Here's a trading technique you've probably never seen before.

Ed Ponsi

by

Ed Ponsi

Activision Traders Should Watch This Indicator

What's the best strategy for trading Activision Blizzard?

Ed Ponsi

Is Uber Technologies a buy?

Better times may be ahead for the ride-sharing company.

Ed Ponsi

Facebook's Chart Creates a Trading Opportunity

After a breakout, Facebook gave traders a second chance to get long.

Ed Ponsi

Airlines Likely to Receive Additional Payroll Assistance

U.S. Airlines set to receive new cash infusion

Ed Ponsi