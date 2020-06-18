Ponsi Charts
Top Stories
Latest News

Can Gold Reach $2500?

Ed Ponsi

Gold is the ultimate form of money. It's been the dominant international currency for centuries, long before the introduction of paper money.

In recent weeks, gold has been trading quietly, drifting between $1660 and $1775 per ounce. In the short term, gold has no apparent trend and could move in any direction.

golddaily

However, the long term chart is telling us a very different story. 

Gold has been forming a massive consolidation pattern since 2011. Take a look at Gold's monthly chart:

goldmonthly

Over the past nine years, gold has formed a massive rounded bottom pattern, highlighted in green. On the far right of the chart, you can see the current sideways movement of the past few months, within the blue dotted lines. 

Let's measure this pattern.

The bottom of the pattern is approximately $1100, and the top of the pattern is near $1800. The distance from bottom to top is $700. 

Now add that $700 to the top of the pattern, which is $1800. The result is $2500. 

What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments section. 

To learn more about chart reading, CLICK HERE. 

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Forex: Fractal Head and Shoulders on Euro

Is the euro about to get crushed?

Ed Ponsi

How to Play the $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

These Two Stocks Will Rock

Ed Ponsi

by

abesantiago

Cashing In on LULU

It's time to take profits from Friday's LULULEMON trade.

Ed Ponsi

Is Arnold a Genius? Schwarzenegger Lifts GNUS

Deal makes Arnold a Player in Genius Brands

Ed Ponsi

Success Secrets of Ben Franklin

Ben Franklin's strategy for planning and execution

Ed Ponsi

by

harry73

Lululemon Loses Its Balance

Lululemon shares gets slammed. Should traders buy the stock?

Ed Ponsi

Stocks Drop, Is the Fed to Blame?

Did the central bank push stocks lower?

Ed Ponsi

Tesla Hits $1000

Can Tesla Stock Go Higher From Here?

Ed Ponsi

A Sure Sign That Stocks are Overheated

Here's why stocks are due for a pullback.

Ed Ponsi

Forex: Australian Dollar Analysis

Could the Australian dollar continue to run?

Ed Ponsi