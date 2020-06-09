Ponsi Charts
Forex: Australian Dollar Analysis

Ed Ponsi

The Australian dollar has been on a roll. The currency has rallied for eight consecutive days, and has gained nearly four cents, or 400 pips, vs. the U.S. dollar in the past two weeks. 

Can the Australian dollar rally continue? Let's go to the charts to find out. 

audusd
AUDUSD currency chart

Aussie began this rally two weeks ago when it broke out of an ascending triangle pattern (black dotted lines). The breakout point of the pattern was 0.6600. At that price, one Australian dollar was worth 66 U.S. cents.

The bullish pattern resulted in a price objective of 68 cents, but the currency just kept on rolling past 70 cents prior to today's pullback. 

Why is Aussie so strong? China's economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. China imports coal, iron ore, copper, and a variety of other commodities and products from Australia. 

Another reason for this strength is possible short covering. In the futures market, we can see that institutional traders are still heavily short the Australian Dollar. Institutional traders are holding 67,362 short contracts vs. 26,571 long contracts. 

aussie
AUDUSD commitment of traders

If we think of shorts as future buyers, then Aussie has more upside ahead. 

Before that happens, I'd expect a pullback. AUDUSD has an RSI reading of 72, indicating an overbought condition. 

Bottom line: In the short term, I expect Aussie to come down further, creating a longer-term buying opportunity. 

