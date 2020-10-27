TheStreet
HomeLatest NewsNews
Search

Ford Kicks Into High Gear

Ed Ponsi

In recent weeks, General Motors (GM) has been getting a lot of attention for its commitment to electric vehicles, or EVs. The venerable automaker recently introduced an all-electric version of the Hummer pickup truck, and plans to have a portfolio of 20 EVs by 2023. 

Not to be outdone, Ford Motor (F) has announced its own lineup of EVs. Ford's lineup includes an EV version of the Mustang, and an all-electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck. 

One of the factors that has prevented some consumers from buying EV pickups is the issue of range. Recently, Ford filed a patent for a range-extending generator that could be accessed from the bed of the F-150. Only time will tell if that patent comes to fruition. 

Should investors own shares of Ford? Let's go to the chart to find out. 

F
Ford chart via TradeStation

Ford recently broke out of a bullish pattern known as an ascending triangle (black dotted lines). The upper barrier of that triangle is $7.40 (horizontal line). Notice how that line has acted as both resistance (down arrows) and support (up arrow). 

As long as Ford's price remains above $7.40, it's a buy and hold. Traders can limit their losses by exiting the trade if the price breaks below that level. 

Last week, Ford received a buy signal from its Chalkin Money Flow indicator, shaded yellow. This indicator turned positive on October 21st. 

Bottom line: by following the above strategy, investors can risk less than $1 per share on a company that is likely undervalued. 

Is there a stock, commodity, or currency you'd like to see analyzed on Ponsi Charts? If so, feel free to leave a message in the comments section if you have a request.

Ed Ponsi is the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management, and is the author of three books for publisher Wiley Finance. A dynamic public speaker, Ed has made appearances around the world, in such diverse locations as Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York. For more information about Ed and his work, click here

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Banks are Money, If You Know Where to Look

This space in the banking sector is having a strong second half.

Ed Ponsi

Time to Flip the Switch on Solar Stocks?

Can the solar sector keep on shining?

Ed Ponsi

Wynn Resorts - Here's When to Hold 'Em, and When to Fold 'Em

Casino stocks are a gamble; here's how to hedge your bet

Ed Ponsi

An Electric Move for General Motors

GM plans to sell 20 EV models by 2023.

Ed Ponsi

by

edwardjkim85

A Strategy for Trading Tesla

What will happen to Tesla after Wednesday's earnings report?

Ed Ponsi

British Pound About to Get Pounded?

Brexit may finally arrive; how will the currency market react?

Ed Ponsi

The Best Retail Stock to Own Right Now

Retail is back, and this stock's chart is a winner

Ed Ponsi

Fastly's Fast Drop Doesn't Make It a Buy

Traders should approach this stock with caution

Ed Ponsi

Is Planet Fitness Exhausted?

Gym To Lose Weight on Cuomo Ban

Ed Ponsi

by

Mari2020

How to Trade the U.S. Presidential Election, Pt. 3

This technique can be used to trade highly volatile markets.

Ed Ponsi

by

carson58