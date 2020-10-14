Fastly's Fast Drop Doesn't Make It a Buy

I'm getting a lot of questions about cloud computing company Fastly (FSLY). This stock was crushed after the closing bell on Wednesday after the company lowered its revenue guidance. In a few short minutes, Fastly lost about 25% of its value.

I'm always reticent when it comes to companies that disappoint investors to this degree, because it's usually not a one-quarter phenomenon. When a stock is hit this hard, that's the market's way of saying that the problem likely isn't a temporary one.

I'm not keen on owning Fastly for the long run, but I might consider it for a trade. If I had to hold my nose and buy Fastly, I'd do it in stages.

First, I'd take a small initial position at around $90, which is the approximate location of Fastly's 50 day moving average, in blue (point A). I'd start adding to that position near $70 (point B), which is a support level from August.

My final entry for Fastly would be near the 200 day moving average, in red. That moving average is currently near $52 (point C).

All three entries combined should equal the trader's normal position size. For example, if your normal position size is around $10,000, you wouldn't invest that amount all at once. Instead, a trader could invest $3000 at point A, $3000 at point B, and $4000 at point C. If the stock breaks below $50 on heavy volume, that's your signal to get out.

Is there a stock, commodity, or currency you'd like to see analyzed on Ponsi Charts? If so, feel free to leave a message in the comments section if you have a request.

