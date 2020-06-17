Forex: Fractal Head and Shoulders on Euro

The euro had a good run over the past month. However, that rally has morphed into a bearish technical pattern known as a head and shoulders.

The head and shoulders pattern formed over the past two weeks and places the European currency in a tough spot. Based on the height of the pattern, viewed below on the 4 hour chart, the euro should fall to 1.11 against the dollar. However, there is more to the story.

The head and shoulders pattern is marked in black; however, if you look inside the right shoulder, another head and shoulders is visible, marked in red. This is known as a fractal head and shoulders, which is a pattern within a pattern.

Euro's bullish run during the month.of May opens the door to an even greater decline. This is because euro gained about 600 pips over the course of a few weeks.

When price movements occur quickly, there is no time for the formation of support and resistance levels that might slow the euro's decline during a reversal.

