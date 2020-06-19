Traders are Betting on DraftKings

Trading and gambling are two separate things. Traders shouldn't gamble, and gamblers shouldn't trade.

The worlds of trading and gambling are now colliding thanks to a stock called DraftKings (symbol DKNG). This stock is up an incredible 285% this year, but is DraftKings just beginning its run? Let's go to the charts to find out.

DraftKings is consolidating its gains after a massive bull run. This is normal behavior that prevents a stock from overheating. The stock is forming a cup or rounded bottom pattern (black semicircle), which indicates that the path of least resistance is higher.

DraftKings stock is no longer overbought, according to its RSI indicator (bottom of chart). In short, everything on this chart indicates that the stock is gearing up for another move higher.

DraftKings bills itself as "the best place to play daily fantasy sports for cash prizes." The website allows betting on English Premier League and UFC matches, as well as PGA golf tournaments.

What about the fact that many sports leagues are currently on hiatus? DraftKings provides virtual games for Major League Baseball, NFL football and NBA basketball, among others.

Is DraftKings just a fad that will fade away after the pandemic ends, or will players continue to gravitate toward the website once life returns to normal?

I don't think anyone can answer that question right now, but new habits are being formed. Right now, people are getting into the habit of using DraftKings on a regular basis, and that could bode well for the stock in the future.