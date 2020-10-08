TheStreet
HomeLatest NewsNews
Search

Three Reasons to Own Coca-Cola

Ed Ponsi

Coca-Cola (KO) isn't the most exciting stock in the world. The company doesn't have the "wow factor" of an Apple (AAPL) or a Tesla (TSLA). It's not a flashy tech company or an aspirational brand. 

However, there's one thing that shares of Coca-Cola have done for years - they slowly grind higher. Coke shares have provided investors with gains in ten of the last eleven years. 

There are three reasons why I really like Coca Cola right now:

1) Coca-Cola's Chart

KO
Coca-Cola (KO) chart via TradeStation

On Thursday, Coke broke out of an ascending triangle pattern (black dotted lines). It also vaulted above its 200-day moving average (red) to close at its highest level since September 18th. The stock's MACD indicator is on the cusp of a buy signal (shaded yellow). Long story short, Coke's chart provides a confluence of technical reasons to own the stock. 

2) Coca-Cola's Dividend

Coca Cola boasts a dividend yield of 3.31%. That might not seem like much, but in a time when the 10 year U.S. Treasury note yields 0.76%, that's a great bonus. On February 20th of this year, Coca-Cola announced its 58th consecutive dividend increase. 

3) Coca-Cola's Status as a Consumer Staple

As a consumer staple, Coke is the type of stock that is likely to hold up relatively well during an economic downturn. With so much uncertainty about the U.S. and global economies right now, this might be a good name to tuck away in your portfolio. 

Is there a stock, commodity, or currency you'd like to see analyzed on Ponsi Charts? If so, feel free to leave a message in the comments section if you have a request.

Ed Ponsi is the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management, and is the author of three books for publisher Wiley Finance. A dynamic public speaker, Ed has made appearances around the world, in such diverse locations as Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York. For more information about Ed and his work, click here.

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Finding Tesla's Sweet Spot

Here's how to trade Tesla right now.

Ed Ponsi

A Spicy Setup for Chipotle

Chipotle is Heating Up Again

Ed Ponsi

How to Play the Biotech Breakout

What's the best stock to buy in this sector?

Ed Ponsi

Sign Me Up for DocuSign

DocuSign's pullback makes it attractive for a trade.

Ed Ponsi

Breaking Down the U.S. Employment Report

Here's what we learned by looking inside the jobs report

Ed Ponsi

Here's Why I'm Not Buying Moderna

Moderna reported positive news, but is it enough to move the stock?

Ed Ponsi

Micron's Chart Hints at Chip Sector Improvement

Micron reported solid fourth quarter earnings after Tuesday's closing bell.

Ed Ponsi

Is Carvana About to Drive Higher?

Carvana is one of the hottest stocks of 2020.

Ed Ponsi

Charting the Emerging Markets

Is an opportunity emerging in overseas markets?

Ed Ponsi

Is Planet Fitness Exhausted?

Gym To Lose Weight on Cuomo Ban

Ed Ponsi

by

Mari2020