Can Boeing Climb to $250?

Ed Ponsi

Shares of Boeing took off this morning, on reports that the company's beleaguered 737 MAX was about to begin testing for re-certification. The news comes nearly two years after the 737 MAX was grounded after being involved in two fatal accidents. 

The test flight, which has been cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration, could begin as early as today. 

Excited by the news, investors bid the stock higher in pre-market trading. Boeing gapped higher from its $170 close on Friday, June 26th, and climbed above $184 in early Monday trading. 

Can Boeing continue to fly? The stock's chart is reasonably bullish. Let's have a look...

Boeing is in the process of forming a classic A-B-C-D pattern (dotted lines). This pattern projects the stock to the $250 area (point D). 

Notice how Boeing's volume increased as the stock rose from point A to B, and then fell from B to C (shaded yellow). This indicates that buyers are more aggressive than sellers. 

$250 is a reasonable target price for Boeing, because once it climbs above that height, the stock has to contend with its 200-day moving average (red). That moving average, which should act as resistance, is currently at $268 and falling. 

