Apple,  Peloton, and Roku Shrug Off the Selloff

Ed Ponsi

When we see a sharp selloff like the one on Monday, you can bet institutional money is behind the move. Retail traders simply don't have the juice to cause markets to fall that sharply.  

On a day like Monday, institutions show their hand by revealing which stocks they are reluctant to sell. 

Apple chart by TradeStation

First up is Apple (AAPL). Notice how this stock stopped falling with it reached its bullish trend line. Now look at that green candle on a very red day. This is exactly what was discussed in our article from September 16th, titled Is It Time to Buy Apple?

Next up is Peloton (PTON). On a day when most stocks were breaking bad, Peloton busted out of the top of its bull channel in dramatic fashion to reach an all time high. Regular visitors to Ponsi Charts were not surprised, because they watched a video on September 14th titled Peloton is Coasting Into Buying Range. Peloton is up 78% since Ponsi Charts recommended the stock in the June 22nd article, Peloton Keeps On Rolling. 

Roku chart by TradeStation

Finally, we have Roku (ROKU), which jumped over 15% on news that the streaming media access provider had reached a deal with NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast (CMCSA). 

On a day when most stocks were crushed, Roku managed to close at an all time high on heavy volume. On August 6th, a day when Roku closed at $165, we told you this stock would reach $200, in the article, Should Investors Tune In to Roku?

Bottom line: Winners are winners for a reason, and they tend to keep winning. By refusing to sell these three stocks on a day when markets were crushed, institutional traders showed us their hand. 

Is there a stock, commodity, or currency you'd like to see analyzed on Ponsi Charts? If so, feel free to leave a message in the comments section if you have a request.

Ed Ponsi is the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management, and is the author of three books for publisher Wiley Finance. A dynamic public speaker, Ed has made appearances around the world, in such diverse locations as Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York. For more information about Ed and his work, click here.

