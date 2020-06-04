Ponsi Charts
Is This Curtains for AMC?

Ed Ponsi

  • On Wednesday, the movie chain announced that it might not survive
  • Despite this, AMC's chart looks bullish
  • Is AMC about to be bought out, and by whom?

On Wednesday, AMC Entertainment Holdings announced in a filing that it has "substantial doubt" as to whether it will survive the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater chain has been forced to close all of its locations for several months now.  

Despite this news, AMC's chart looks good. The stock is trending higher, remaining above a bullish trend line that has been intact since April.

In addition, AMC's key moving averages are in the proper order for a sustained bullish move.  All of these moving average are pointing higher, a bullish sign. 

AMC

Last month, a rumor circulated that Amazon might buy out the theater chain. That rumor was denied, but I'm willing to bet someone is going to step up.

It's a risky bet because it the buyer's fate will be tied to shopping malls, which were in trouble before the pandemic. However, some mall stocks, like Simon Property Group, are also looking good, so I wouldn't bet against it. 

KristinaVega