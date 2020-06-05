Airlines Take Flight

Shares of American Airlines jumped 41% on Thursday

United Airlines climbed 16%, and Delta Airlines rose 13%

Airlines are up significantly in Friday pre-market trading.

Shares of American Airlines took off on Thursday, and the stock continued to gain altitude on Friday morning. The airline is ramping up its schedule for July, when it will fly 55% of its normal schedule. In May, the company only operated at 20% of its normal schedule.

Does American Airlines still have upside? Despite Thursday's gains, the stock has lost 41% of its value this year. Let's take a look at American's daily chart

American Airlines takes off

As we can see, there is still a ton of upside potential here. In addition, the stock just received a moving average buy signal (shaded yellow).

American's 10 day moving average (green) has just crossed above its 50 day moving average (purple). Last week, another buy signal occurred when the 10 day crossed above the 20 day moving average (blue).

If we don't see a major secondary CoVid-19 outbreak, the stock could run to the mid-20's. There is no significant resistance until American reaches the $26 area.