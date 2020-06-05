Ponsi Charts
Top Stories
Latest News

Airlines Take Flight

Ed Ponsi

  • Shares of American Airlines jumped 41% on Thursday 
  • United Airlines climbed 16%, and Delta Airlines rose 13%
  • Airlines are up significantly in Friday pre-market trading. 

Shares of American Airlines took off on Thursday, and the stock continued to gain altitude on Friday morning. The airline is ramping up its schedule for July, when it will fly 55% of its normal schedule. In May, the company only operated at 20% of its normal schedule. 

Does American Airlines still have upside? Despite Thursday's gains, the stock has lost 41% of its value this year. Let's take a look at American's daily chart

AAL
                                                                      American Airlines takes off

As we can see, there is still a ton of upside potential here. In addition, the stock just received a moving average buy signal (shaded yellow). 

American's 10 day moving average (green) has just crossed above its 50 day moving average (purple). Last week, another buy signal occurred when the 10 day crossed above the 20 day moving average (blue). 

If we don't see a major secondary CoVid-19 outbreak, the stock could run to the mid-20's. There is no significant resistance until American reaches the $26 area. 

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is This Curtains for AMC?

The company's in trouble, yet the chart looks bullish

Ed Ponsi

Slack's on Fire going into earnings

Slack's on Fire Going Into earnings

Ed Ponsi

Is Bitcoin About to Take Off?

Bitcoin's chart is looking bullish

Ed Ponsi

Indicators confirm stock market trend will continue

Indicators confirm stock market trend will continue

Ed Ponsi

S&P 500 Rally Isn't Over

Stock market rally will continue

Ed Ponsi

To The Maxx!!!

This retailer is uniquely positioned to take off

Ed Ponsi

by

The real yep

Forex: China Weakens Yuan

China's currency falls against the U.S. dollar

Ed Ponsi

S&P 500 Vaults Key Level

Two in a Row for the Broad Market Index

Ed Ponsi

New Test Article

Test article 2

KristinaVega

Test Article

Test Article: Ponsi Charts

KristinaVega