TheStreet
HomeLatest NewsNews
Search

Activision Traders Should Watch This Indicator

Ed Ponsi

Shares of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), the video game company that produced Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, dropped 5% last week after the company reported second quarter earnings. Does this decline present a buying opportunity, or should investors avoid the stock?

Like most video game makers, Activision is a beneficiary of Covid-19 pandemic. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 75 cents per share, vs. expectations of just 43 cents per share. Bookings jumped 72% vs. the prior year's quarter. 

Despite Activision's strong quarter, the stock dropped after the company's earnings report. How should traders approach Activision now? Let's go to the chart to find out.

ATVI
Activision (ATVI). Charts by TradeStation

Activision is in a long term bull channel, represented by the parallel lines. The reaction to the stock's earnings report knocked Activision to the bottom of that channel. That location is considered a strong entry point, and creates an opportunity to buy this stock well off its highs. 

How will traders know if it's time to get out of this stock? Take note of Activision's 50 day moving average, in green, currently located near $77.50. Traders who buy now can exit with a small loss if the price drops below that green line. In trading, keeping losses small is the name of the game. 

Activision has gained a lot of new fans this year. If the company can keep those clients engaged after the pandemic ends, the stock could go much higher. 

Is there a stock, commodity, or currency that you'd like to see analyzed? Feel free to leave a message in the comments section if you have a request.

Ed Ponsi is the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management, and is the author of three books for publisher Wiley Finance. A dynamic public speaker, Ed has made appearances around the world, in such diverse locations as Singapore, Dubai, London, and New York. For more information about Ed and his work, click here.

Comments

Latest News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Uber Technologies a buy?

Better times may be ahead for the ride-sharing company.

Ed Ponsi

Facebook's Chart Creates a Trading Opportunity

After a breakout, Facebook gave traders a second chance to get long.

Ed Ponsi

Airlines Likely to Receive Additional Payroll Assistance

U.S. Airlines set to receive new cash infusion

Ed Ponsi

Should Investors Tune In to Roku?

Roku sold off after earnings. Is it a buying opportunity?

Ed Ponsi

Will This Delay Hurt Wal-Mart in it's Battle Against Amazon?

Don't buy or sell Wal-Mart until you see this chart.

Ed Ponsi

Can Workhorse and Nikola Keep Plowing Ahead?

The electric vehicle manufacturers jumped more than 20% on Monday.

Ed Ponsi

by

Ed Ponsi

Tesla Traders Should Watch This Pattern

Which way is Tesla's stock headed next?

Ed Ponsi

Amazon Traders Should Watch This Level

The online retail giant crushed estimates. What will happen next?

Ed Ponsi

Eli Lilly's Chart is a Perfect Storm

Eli Lilly misses revenues, lifts guidance.

Ed Ponsi

Starbucks Reports Earnings. Where Does The Stock Go From Here?

Starbucks reported earnings after Tuesday's closing bell.

Ed Ponsi