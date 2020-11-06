Burke Koonce and John Fichthorn catch up in this video podcast and discuss the presidential election, markets, guns, crypto, hornets and yelling fire in a movie theater.

John, who is executive chairman of Maven, and Burke, who runs the Capitalism Maven site for TheStreet.com, have a long history together discussing markets, politics and contemporary subjects.

In this episode, we talk about this week's marathon presidential election and how we first encountered Kamala Harris long before she was in the national spotlight. As attorney general of the state of California, Harris had an important role to play in the Herbalife saga.

We touch on the election's impact on markets and industries, specifically the firearms industry, before delving into a discussion of John's experience with cryptocurrencies. After a brief interruption while John gets attacked by a hornet, we revisit the subject of internet censorship . Like what we experienced in the making of the documentary Betting On Zero, there are powerful forces at work that influence the information we use to make decisions. In the same way that a multi-billion dollar company attempted to suppress our film, we are witnessing companies (and governments) attempt to manage the public forum--but sometimes with valid reasons. No matter which side of the political spectrum one is on, this is a task for which there is no easy solution.

Like Bill Ackman said in Betting On Zero, it's the big lies people get away with. People who tell little lies get caught, but not the big ones.

