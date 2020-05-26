What I Learned At My 50th Birthday Party... Can You Believe They Let Us Run Companies?

November 1, 2019

Last weekend, I attended an unofficial high school class reunion. Thirty-one of us got together in Lexington, KY, and threw ourselves a birthday party, though frankly I do not remember a single occasion of anyone mentioning a birthday. It was a chance to steal two days from the rest of our lives and spend time with old friends and classmates. Without giving too much away, it was a big birthday, though I would like to point out I am extremely young for my grade.

Amid all the silly stories, remembrances, and tall tales, there was also just a slight tinge of, not sadness, but of acknowledgement of our age. I mean, we’re getting kind of old! There is no one our age playing in any major league sport in America. In fact, quite a few coaches are substantially younger. We’re the older, serious people now—the people in charge—though one of the best comments of the weekend was, “can you believe they let us run companies?”

That remark stemmed from the types of conversations people have who only see each other every five or ten years. There was an immediate reversion to freshman or sophomore year of high school. With predictable subject matter.

So, one observation about this reversion to adolescence is that you realize that people really haven’t changed one iota in decades. I mean, all kinds of things happen to people—they can lose their hair, get married, put on weight, move to Colorado, strike it rich, take up carpentry, you name it, but there was no one in attendance whose life was so radically different from what you might have predicted when they were playing junior varsity lacrosse. People don’t tend to change a lot. Changes happen, but only gradually, in the fullness of time.

I wrote a few months ago about one of my classmates who had become an admiral in the US Navy (of course, he could not attend last weekend’s frivolity but we did FaceTime him—I can only imagine how amused he was). His gradual life choices had compounded into something beautiful and rare; really, they all do; just some are more productive than others, I suppose.

We’re only human, after all. We make terrible mistakes all the time. We think we’re following logic but many times we’re not, just instinct. That’s why investing and planning is so difficult despite being relatively straightforward. To be successful, you often have to do the exact opposite of what you want to do. The more you can take your human frailty out of your process, the better off you are.

