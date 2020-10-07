Eddie Van Halen Was Our Friend

Eddie Van Halen is dead. These words seem like a phrase born out of an urban myth, perhaps propagated by a clever FM radio station disc jockey in the 1980s. Such a rumor would have spread like wildfire on the sheer dissonance created by juxtaposing the force of Van Halen’s vitality and the incomprehensibility, most especially by young people, of death.

And that’s still the way it feels today. As news of Van Halen’s death spread through social media yesterday, I first hoped that it might not be true. But seeing the news spread from TMZ to Taylor Guitar’s Twitter account, I knew it was. The pre-eminent guitar player of his generation, and certainly one of the all-time greats, Eddie Van Halen, or Edward, as he liked to be called, had finally succumbed to a long battle with cancer. He was 65.

Just hours later, news of his passing was on the national news. The New York Times published an obituary. The Wall Street Journal sent out a news alert. For a guitar player.

Like millions of people to be sure, I lay awake last night listening to Van Halen, the band he co-founded with his brother Alex, the drummer. It was like a magic trick. How many nights had I lay awake in my bedroom as a middle schooler listening to the Hot Ten At Ten, or some other radio countdown, waiting to hear if Jump was #1 in the charts? Or even if Beat It was still #1? There were other great rock bands that would contribute to the soundtrack of my teenage years, but I hadn’t discovered them yet. I wouldn’t find Led Zeppelin, for example, until high school. Van Halen was bringing heavy metal to me in my bedroom. It was eye-opening.

My first memories of listening to Van Halen were religious experiences—literally. I first heard the album Diver Down at a church retreat and I first heard the song Running With The Devil at a Christian summer camp in the mountains of North Carolina. My well-meaning counselor told us during devotion that it was an example of Satanism in popular music. I could not wait to hear it again.

“I live my life like there’s no tomorrow… I got no love, no love you’d call real, Ain’t got nobody, waiting at home!”

That didn’t sound Satanic to me. That sounded, well, that sounded like me! What 12-year old isn’t searching? Actually, the guitar did sound a little sinister, but that just helped to set the hook. I was all in.

If my middle school years were a yearbook, Van Halen’s music and frontman David Lee Roth’s ridiculous antics would be on the cover. In fact, the “VH” symbol was scrawled on every yearbook and textbook I owned and probably half my homework. The image of Alex Van Halen swinging from a wire while drinking a beer in the video for Panama seemed like the pinnacle of human existence.

Perhaps not entirely coincidentally, I found myself at an all-boys boarding school shortly before my 14 birthday. Tastes there were more sophisticated. The upperclassmen listened to Crosby, Stills & Nash and the Grateful Dead. I was completely flabbergasted. Now, I liked those bands too and still do, and I certainly listen to the Dead now more than I listen to Van Halen now, but it was as if I had showed up at a campfire with a flamethrower.

But I wanted to fit in, and I stowed by Van Halen hoodie in my drawer and waited until vacation breaks when I would be home, riding around in cars with my public school friends, listening to cassette tapes and looking for ways to get into trouble. By that time, however, we were listening to Def Leppard, and Van Halen’s dominance had begun to fade. They were still on their way to selling 80 million albums, many with Sammy Hagar having replaced Roth out front, but my little friend group had started to move on. Still, while I missed the raw mischief of the Roth years, I liked the Hagar years too more than I was willing to let on.

While the band’s center of gravity had shifted away from Eddie Van Halen’s guitar, it was absolutely not a complete shift. Eddie was the one playing keyboards, so the sensibility remained—it was the same upbeat mood, just with a different instrument. Plus, the mere presence of his guitar was a bit like wearing a pistol; you don’t have to always put it on the table—knowing it’s there counts for a lot.

After all, these guys were growing up, just like my friends and I were. Listening to the different Van Halen albums now, you can hear the changes. And listening as an adult, you can more fully appreciate his classical training and what absolute wizard he was.

Still, it’s difficult to describe how what it was like to hear guitar solo like Eruption for the first time to someone born more than 15 years after me. That’s because all of rock and roll sounded like Eruption for ten years after he first recorded it and a lot of it still does. But hearing it without context was like listening to a comet strike the earth. The scene in Back To The Future when Marty McFly plays a 1985 guitar solo in a 1955 high school dance is pretty much the way it happened in 1978.

Eddie Van Halen was an immigrant, born in the Netherlands. His father was a struggling jazz musician. Both of his parents worked menial jobs after they arrived in the United States, settling in Pasadena, sharing a one-room flat with three other families for a time. Years later, the guitar virtuoso said, “We came here with $50 and a piano and didn’t speak the language. If that’s not the American Dream what is?”

A life that would earn a New York Times obituary would have seemed unimaginable in those early years. However, there’s a part of that obituary that I think got it wrong. “His outpouring of riffs, runs and solos was hyperactive and athletic, making deeper and darker emotions feel irrelevant,” it states. But his playing didn’t do that, at least in my view. Instead, his playing harnessed those deeper and darker emotions. It captured them and redirected them. It absolutely did not obliterate them. It changed them and demonstrated that they could be controlled and transformed into something that smiled and danced and partied. That’s why it mattered to seven graders, and that’s why those middle schoolers who now have grown-up jobs in media outlets, or menial jobs, or investment firms can’t stop thinking about it today.

Eddie Van Halen was the most influential guitar player since Jimi Hendrix. But he was more than that. He was everyone’s childhood friend smiling away in the yearbook. He was one of us.