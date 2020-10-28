Betting On Zero Podcast Episode 2

Burke Koonce and John Fichthorn catch up in this video podcast and discuss the Bobulinsky interview last night on Tucker Carlson, censorship, and the growing feeling among both conservatives and liberals that the rich and powerful continue to get away with everything.

John, who is executive chairman of Maven, and Burke, who runs the Capitalism Maven site for TheStreet.com, have a long history together discussing markets, politics and contemporary subjects.

Like what we experienced in the making of the documentary Betting On Zero, there are powerful forces at work that influence the information we use to make decisions. In the same way that a multi-billion dollar company attempted to suppress our film, we are witnessing companies (and governments) far more powerful attempt to manage the public forum. No matter which side of the political spectrum one is on, this is a task for which there is no easy solution.

Like Bill Ackman said in Betting On Zero, it's the big lies people get away with. People who tell little lies get caught, but not the big ones.

