Betting On Zero Podcast: Rabbit hole!

Down the rabbit hole of crypto fraud, bored apes, sad apes and Meta

John Holmes

Burke Koonce and John Fichthorn discuss the latest topics of interest in politics, financial markets, and the cultural forces that shape the world around us. This is the fifth episode of Season Two! 

John, who regularly appears on financial news networks, and Burke, who runs the Capitalism Maven site for TheStreet.com, have a long history together discussing markets, politics and contemporary subjects. These discussions sometimes get made into films such as Betting On Zero. Keep your eyes peeled for their next film, due out in the first quarter of this year.

In this episode, we cover the latest in crypto fraud news, which is saying something because there's something new every week and the losses are staggering. Crypto talk leads to the NFT marketplace, which is something neither of us really comprehend but we both agree that it is hilarious, though sad because neither of us owns any ape cartoons and so neither of us is a gazillionaire. NFTs and apes lead us back to Reddit Apes and the latest in the meme stock rally and crash, and finally, since we're talking about the metaverse, we cover the value destruction at Meta Platforms, which until recently was known to the world as Facebook.

Finally, we close out the episode with some movie recommendations. Specifically, the Peter Jackson Get Back documentary series on The Beatles. Also, we drag Yoko Ono through the mud, even though it seems maybe Paul did not hate her after all. This is a wide-ranging episode and fun. We hope you enjoy it, and have a great weekend.

Betting On Zero Podcast: Rabbit hole!

Down the rabbit hole of crypto fraud, bored apes, sad apes and Meta

