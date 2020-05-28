Capitalism Maven
Top Stories
Cool with a Capital C
United States Capital
Capital Markets

'Who's Next' In The Market?

Burkekoonce

Who’s Next

If you’re like me, perhaps you’ve spent more time on social media during quarantine than you did before. Perhaps you’ve seen the various challenges floating around Facebook, asking people to post ten impactful books, or the one I did, ten impactful albums. I started off with the ones that changed what I was listening to for some period of time: U2’s Under A Blood Red Sky for example, or Miles Davis’ masterpiece Kind of Blue. Eventually though, I couldn’t think of any more albums that changed the arc of my listening experience, so I just defaulted to some of my favorite ones—no surprises for the over 40 set: a Stones album, a Beatles album and a Who album. Who’s Next, to be specific. Who’s Next was a late add to the list for me but it definitely belonged, even by the first metric of being impactful. It had plenty of traditional The Who bombast, but it also went in a totally new direction with Baba O’Riley and Won’t Get Fooled Again. Who’s Next was both high water mark and a crossroads for The Who.

So, about this market. Who is next? Will this recent powerful rally prove to have been a high water mark? Are we at a crossroads? It sure feels that way, but then again, feelings are usually a contrary indicator.

There has been considerable ink spilled (at least of the digital kind) in recent weeks about the market’s incredible rally in the face of such gut-wrenching economic data. With the unemployment rate at 14.7 percent in April and now 21 million people out of work, the market’s rise has been bewildering to some and is even beginning to draw the ire of moralists. How can the market go up while people’s lives have been upended or ruined? It is even becoming a bit of a political issue.

As unseemly or impolite as the recent market performance might have been, there are indeed powerful real world reasons why performance has been robust.

One, the federal government has helped. Stimulus and backstops totaling the truly mind-boggling number of $6 trillion have, at least for now, convinced markets that the worst is behind it.

Two, time is on our side. While there is a clear danger that the virus resurges with the economy reopening, we do now have therapeutics and additional resources that we simply did not have back in February. While young people are NOT immune, attack rates seem heavily skewed toward the elderly and the sick and the mortality rate seems surprisingly low outside of metropolitan areas for reasons that are not completely understood.

Three, the real rally has been in tech, the sector best positioned to withstand or even thrive amid the downturn, political headwinds of this week notwithstanding.

Lastly, volatility continues to fall, which usually coincides with a rising market. Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, has already fallen all the way from about 90 in the dark days of mid March to below 30. The good news is that the VIX “lives” in a normal market in the ten neighborhood or even below. Now, will the VIX get all the way back there amid the new normal? Perhaps not, but historically, the VIX is still quite elevated at the moment and I believe it is bullish that it is.

So, do we “sell in May and go away” like the old investing maxim suggests? By most measures, the markets are not inexpensive, certainly based on forward earnings. Well, investors who took chips off the table in May have largely underperformed so far. Corporate earnings expectations, while dismal at the moment, are perhaps improving vs. our worst fears. Perhaps the best course of action is to stay the course. It usually is, after all. It doesn’t matter Who’s Next.

We Won’t Get Fooled Again.

Any opinions are those of Burke Koonce and not necessarily those of Raymond James. There is no guarantee that these statements, opinions or forecasts provided herein will prove to be correct. Any information is not a complete summary or statement of all available data necessary for making an investment decision and does not constitute a recommendation. Burke Koonce is a financial advisor at Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange, member SIPC. 

Comments

Capital Markets

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is the Fed's firehose of liquidity helping or hurting the foundation…

Burkekoonce

What I Learned At My 50th Birthday Party... Can You Believe They Let Us Run Companies?

Getting together with high school buddies as we all turn 50 this year teaches us some lessons about who we are, who we were, and prompts us to ask, 'are we any different?'

Burkekoonce

How can the market rally in the face of disaster? Well, turns out...

The financial markets seems to think the pandemic has been good for some stocks, and it is probably right. While the human suffering from COVID-19 is real, Wall Street is not the place for a moral argument.

Burkekoonce

Will the reopening of the economy work?

Will the reopening of the economy work? The market seems to think so. What are the risks?

Burkekoonce

Is this market rally for real?

Market volatility has been rising and falling especially dramatically recently. Is this rally for real?

Burkekoonce

by

Burgoo

Will COVID-19 and the lockdown hasten disruption of economic…

Burkekoonce

Inflation. If not now, when?

Central bank printing presses and emerging global supply shortages have created a tinderbox for inflationary forces.

Burkekoonce

#RIPcapitalism?

COVID-19 catalyzes an anti-capitalist movement.

Burkekoonce

The Specter of Fear

What I Learned About Fear in the Markets after 9/11 and 2009

Burkekoonce

24 Hours In Omaha

I went to Omaha for the Berkshire Hathaway meeting. Here's what I learned.

Burkekoonce