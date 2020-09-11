Nineteen years ago today, terrorists hijacked two aircraft and flew them into the Twin Towers in Lower Manhattan. Another hijacked aircraft crashed into the side of the Pentagon and one more was forced down into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed. Markets fell sharply, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 14 percent for the week after the market finally opened again on September 17. The U.S. economy, which was already struggling, sank back into recession.

I was 30 years old at the time, living in New York City, working in Lower Manhattan as an analyst for Merrill Lynch. I was at my desk one block away on the 20 floor of Four World Financial Center when the planes hit. I was fortunate to have been able to evacuate without incident, and I had walked several blocks north up the West Side Highway before the towers fell. I don’t believe my life was ever in real danger, though it is admittedly an odd thing to have walked through the North Tower at 8:15 am, 31 minutes before the plane hit it and two hours and 13 minutes before it collapsed.

That day was one of the worst of my life because of the things I saw, and in the days and weeks that followed I was as frightened as anyone about the future, specifically my own. I was worried about my wife, dodging packets of anthrax on the sidewalks of New York. I was worried about my job, given that my office building had been severely damaged and would be closed for six months, and because the industries I covered—gaming, lodging, and leisure—were severely impacted by 9/11. Of course, I couldn’t help but be worried about the future of the country and the world. 9/11 was our generation’s Pearl Harbor. The veneer of invincibility we had enjoyed for decades had been shattered.

But I’ll also go on the record that the weeks that followed 9/11 were among the happiest of my life. Every gathering, every reunion with friends, every telephone call with an old friend or a family member was a validation to be treasured. That autumn in New York, when we shuddered at every loud noise and learned to navigate the city without using the Twin Towers as a point of reference, when every day was the first day of a new experience, marked a turning point in my life and I suspect the lives of many others. It was when we grew up, not because life got serious or boring, but rather the exact opposite. Life got precious. And life really got interesting.

Within a matter of weeks, America had begun to find its footing. By October 11, the S & P 500 and the NASDAQ had erased all of the post 9/11 losses, an unimaginable feat. The talk of the town, aside from how hard it was to navigate without the Twin Towers, was how the market just did not reflect economic reality. As one commentator told The Wall Street Journal on October 11, “It’s curious, it seems the more negative the news, the better stocks are performing.” The New York Times ran an article about Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan, featuring criticism of the Fed’s growing role in the economy and raising questions about whether the federal government would bail out the airlines.

Does any of this sound a little familiar?

Almost two decades have passed and the conversations we are having about capitalism, the markets and our lives have changed remarkably little. There’s been a massive disruption in the economy. There’s been unspeakable tragedy. The role of government and the extent of its response to exogenous shock is the subject of fierce debate. Markets appear to be discounting serious economic and political problems.

This is not to say there’s nothing to fear in the markets. After all, markets declined by double digits in 2001, 2002 and 2003. However, it is also worth remembering that those declines had been preceded by five years of gains in the S & P 500 of at least 20 percent per year, and valuations were significantly higher. Though the current forward P/E on the S & P 500 of 22.1 is historically elevated, it is well below the 27.2 P/E the index had at the top of the dotcom bubble on March 24, 2000. Furthermore, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was 6.2 percent on March 24, 2000—it closed yesterday at 0.68 percent. While Alan Greenspan is no longer “the maestro”, it was only weeks ago that Jay Powell told the world that low rates are here to stay for a long time.

Speaking of fear, the VIX, the index that measures market volatility, has crept back up to almost 30. That’s also a historically high level—the longer-term average is below 20. In an unusual move, the VIX had been creeping up even during the most recent rally. There have been reports this was due to unusually high call buying activity, which some observers have attributed to overly bullish small speculators and others have attributed to a single large investor who had been reportedly buying calls in well-known large cap tech stocks. This may have created a feedback loop, which appears to be in the process of unwinding, as the tech-heavy NASDAQ index is now down more than 7 percent for the month. It may be worth watching the VIX at these levels, given that it has been one of the best contra-indicators all year. The textbooks say we should be buying when fear is ascendant, which it is right now.

Some observers attribute some of the market’s recent skittishness to the upcoming presidential election. While there are certainly valid reasons to keep a close eye on Washington, it’s also worth keeping in mind that presidential elections, at least since 9/11, do not appear to have a great deal of impact on market performance, at least in comparison to what’s going on in the economy and what’s going on in R & D departments in our country’s best companies.

Since 9/11, the S & P 500 has compounded at 6.4 percent annually. The Dow Jones almost kept pace, at 6.2 percent per year, while the NASDAQ, with its technology bent, has led the way with 10.8 percent growth. Markets did not perform particularly well under President George W. Bush after 9/11, with the Dow, the S & P and the NASDAQ posting annualized returns of -1 percent, -3 percent, and -1 percent, respectively. Markets fared much better under President Obama, with the Dow gaining 12 percent annually, the S & P almost 14 percent annually, and the NASDAQ advancing more than 18 percent annually. Markets have also performed well under the current administration, rising almost 10 percent, 12 percent, and 21 percent, respectively. The point is, what’s going on in the economy and in the federal government tends to far outweigh the political party affiliation of the White House occupant.

In a couple weeks, with luck, I will be celebrating a fairly big birthday. I’ll let the reader do the math. In some ways, life has changed quite a bit since that briefly beautiful September morning nineteen years ago. My wife and I long ago left New York for the pines of North Carolina. Our children, who had not yet been born then, are now in high school, and all of our parents are gone. All that is quite different indeed.

Yet, I can’t help but feel how similar this year has been to the autumn of 2001.

There’s been a terrible disruption affecting the entire world, but particularly the United States. There’s tremendous anxiety about the future and no one can predict when life may ever return to normal. Workers have been forced away from working in offices. And yet, there’s also been this renewed opportunity to appreciate a different cadence of living and to rediscover how extraordinarily lucky we are to have the people in our lives we do.

Yes, the future is unclear. Yes, the virus could surge in the coming months. Yes, we have an important election around the corner. Nonetheless, the historical record is quite clear. Life goes on. The compounding of experience, and capital, will continue unabated.

