Courtesy of Matt Sauer, MWSWNB Investments:

Competitive advantages change over time. Collusion in the Porter Model makes attacking incumbents easier. Share equilibrium is negatively affected by collusion within the Model.

The Porter Model is a necessary tool in preparing fundamental analysis on an equity. Looking at the company through the prism of its relationships allows investors to create a view on the presence and duration of a competitive advantage. The model draws on the relationships and corresponding negotiating power with its suppliers and buyers while maintaining a view of substitute products and new entrants.

Porter and the Moat

The model is an academic version of the term moat that is used in the popular vernacular. Moat is used to describe the barriers to invading the corporate castle and is perhaps overused. One of the measures of the value of the moat is the excess return over the weighted average cost of capital. Rarely are there specific numbers when analysts bless a company with the presence of a moat. Just like grade inflation there has been moat inflation with the C students upgraded to B or A status. We believe this occurs when the investors look at the outcome of the relationships in the company’s economic environment rather than their sustainability.

Each of the connections to suppliers and customers has a probability of disruption that leads to a duration, a variable that is important in the valuation of the company. Factors such as customer concentration and correlation are an important driver of valuation. There are industries where the loss of a major customer may lead to others heading to the exits. The reasons the customers leave range from projected obsolescence to firm viability. Sometimes it is subtle, for example the traditional alkaline battery industry has not participated in the growth of electronics. Its obvious in hindsight but to the captains of the battery industry of the 1970’s they would not have believed there would be technological advances in electronics such as iPhones enjoying a constant replacement cycle of several billion devices without revenues inuring to them.

Porter noted that a company was disadvantaged in its competitive position if two of the forces could collude. A recent example is the for-profit educational companies where the government was their customer and their competitor. Title Four funding provided by the Department of Education was 90% of the revenues while at the same time the DOE wanted to make the community college system healthier. This led to more regulation that rearranged the economics of the industry quickly.

The Math of Disruption

We have written about disruptors and their impact on industry incumbents. In the instances where a new entrant can sell directly to the consumer in a market that has been traditionally distributed through retail there is now “collusion” between the customer and the new entrant. For example, Gillette once held 70% of the dollar volume of the shaving industry and was one of the most valuable brands in any industry. Despite the resurgence of the Schick brand in the 2000’s, Gillette enjoyed enviable operating margins. However, new entrants such as Dollar Shave Club and Harry’s have been able to disrupt the industry by selling direct to the consumer and begin to marginalize the once insurmountable distribution advantage of Gillette. As we have written, the disruptor does not need a better product, only the ability to take share.

Brand value is directly correlated to the profit pool and as the disruptors drain the pool, the brand is losing value in a non-linear equation. The disruptors do not need to replace the incumbent brand in mindshare or market share, although those metrics have traditionally showed the staying power of a brand against new entrants. When market share was determined on the shelf, a few share points to a new entrant was a nuisance not a game changer. We propose that by looking at the beginning equilibrium of dollar share we can measure the effects of new entrants. If the new entrant can pull in the customer to be a repeat buyer instead of the traditional sampling buyer, the rate of change is much faster.

Equilibrium

In the consumer staples category, the equilibrium of dollar share between disruptor and incumbent is:

Q/1-Q = TR(Q) * Frequency of Purchase

Q = Share of disruptor

1-Q = Share of incumbent

TR(Q) = Take Rate of Q or Q steals share (the change in share per unit of time) OR dq/dt

The market share of the disruptor is driven by its take rate multiplied by its sales cycle. Therefor the disruptor can drain the moat the fastest in a company with a very short market cycle such as shaving, toothpaste and shampoo while it takes longer to reduce the moat in a company selling light bulbs. A frequently purchased product was once a positive for the value of a moat, after the collusion it flips to a negative. We do not believe that this assumption is used to differentiate valuations in the consumer sector.

Historically the consumer staples companies had retail distribution as an agent to the end customer. The retailer relationship had substantial value to the brand as a gatekeeper to competitive products. The original assault on branded companies was through private label but that was considered the more price sensitive part of the market. Gillette’s disruptors captured the premium segment and reduced the profit pool in aggregate. Without collusion of two components of the Porter Model, a new entrant was only allowed to compete on price and similarity. After the collusion of customers and a new entrant occurred, the disruptors could compete on quality differentiation, customer experience and marketing and price.

Collusion

The Porter Model continues to stand the test of time as a starting point to look at strategic competitive advantages in business. Technological advances are changing the duration of the advantages because as distribution channels and customer locations change, collusion may occur. This allows for the stealing of share from the incumbent to happen as the equilibrium of dollar share is affected. Competitive advantages are changing faster than ever before but a thoughtful use of the Porter Model and a little accompanying math can allow us to estimate the rate of change.

--Matt Sauer, MWSWNB Investments. Originally published here.