So Much For Diversity

Investors seeking diversification in broad market indices such as the S & P 500 may soon have to do a little extra legwork. That’s because the S & P 500 is getting increasingly top heavy. As of yesterday, the top five names in the S & P 500 index constitute almost 23 percent of the entire index. Some diversity.

That’s right, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet now make up almost a quarter of the entire S & P 500. For perspective, these companies represented 17.5 percent of the index in January, already quite concentrated but not to this extent. So, while investors still get the benefit of diversification, they might not be getting as much as they thought. The top three largest market caps in the index, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon, are now 17 percent of the index on their own.

There are not many portfolio managers outside of tech-specific mandates who would readily admit to putting their clients in such a tech-heavy portfolio. One has to dig down to the number seven slot (Alphabet has two share classes) to get to a non-tech name, Johnson & Johnson. JNJ, along with the other three stocks in the top ten, Berkshire Hathaway, Visa, and Proctor & Gamble, constitute 5.2 percent of the index.

The S & P 500, as usual, has proven to be a tough bogey to beat this year so far, down less than three percent on the year, thanks in large part to the returns of its top constituents. Microsoft is up 35 percent YTD. Apple is up 30 percent. Amazon has surged 69 percent. Facebook has risen 18 percent. How many managers can boast that their largest positions are such strong performers? This year, so far, it has been the indexed masses leaving the so-called pros in the dust.

Now is the outperformance of large cap tech in an environment such as this entirely unexplainable? No, far from it. There are valid arguments to be made that these amazing companies, flush with cash and crushing competitors in more industries seemingly every week, are the new safety companies. That’s certainly been the way they have performed. On days when volatility spikes, these stocks have seemingly benefited from the ‘flight to safety’ the way a Berkshire Hathaway or a Johnson & Johnson once did. Still, the notion that Amazon, trading at 150 times forward earnings, is a safe haven, takes some getting used to. Microsoft and Facebook, at 35x and 33x earnings respectively, look like utilities in comparison.

Again, big tech is trading at nosebleed levels for a reason. The pandemic has not negatively impacted these business models the same way it has impacted businesses such as J Crew or United Airlines, for example. Who, at the beginning of the year, would have characterized Microsoft, through Skype, as a potential disruptor of the airline industry? And of course, few investors had ever heard of Zoom.

Speaking of the pandemic, I’ve heard a few smart people describe the shape of our prospects for economic recovery not as a “V,” or even a “W,” but a “K”. That’s because some businesses, like those in mega-cap tech, are either recovering powerfully or are stronger than before, while others such as retail and hospitality may look a lot different for some time. I think this is a really interesting visual, and it would go a long way in explaining the current top-heaviness of the S & P. Because it’s not just that the top names have gained, it’s that so many others have declined. The average S & P 500 stock’s performance this year is -5.6 percent, and the mean return is -8.6 percent.

Diversification still counts when it comes to managing volatility, but this year’s performance is coming straight from the top.

Any opinions are those of Burke Koonce and not necessarily those of Raymond James. There is no guarantee that these statements, opinions or forecasts provided herein will prove to be correct. Any information is not a complete summary or statement of all available data necessary for making an investment decision and does not constitute a recommendation.Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or loss regardless of strategy selected. Keep in mind that individuals cannot invest directly in any index, and index performance does not include transaction costs or other fees, which will affect actual investment performance. Individual investor's results will vary. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Burke Koonce is a financial advisor at Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange, member SIPC. https://www.raymondjames.com/burkekoonce