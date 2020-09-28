TheStreet
Capitalism Maven
HomeCool with a Capital CUnited States CapitalCapital MarketsNews
Search

September 28 Market Update

Burkekoonce

The S&P 500 climbed 1.7 percent in late morning trading in New York, hovering around 3,355. The NASDAQ climbed 192 points to 11,105 while the Dow Jones gained 465 points to 27,639.

The S&P 500 is now more than 4% in September, but is 3% above its lows and up more than 8% for the quarter. The tech-heavy NASDAQ is up more than 10% for the quarter, though down more than 9% for the month.

Banks and energy companies lifted major U.S. stock indices amid the broad rally.

US oil producer Devon Energy has agreed to buy rival WPX in a $12b deal, the shale industry’s largest since crude prices collapsed earlier this year.

Uber won an appeal over its operating license in London, a step forward for the ride-hailing giant as it tries to build trust with global regulators.

An uptick in coronavirus cases continued in parts of the U.S., and particularly in certain areas around New York City.

The wealth of U.S. families broadly rose in the years leading up to the coronavirus pandemic, with large gains made by lower-income and lower-wealth families, according to a Fed report. Household median net worth rose 18% to $121,700 from 2016 to 2019.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes ticked up to 0.663%.

The Trump Administration imposed sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, SMIC.

The VIX index, the market’s “fear gauge,” rose 0.3% to 26.6.

Any opinions are those of Burke Koonce and not necessarily those of Raymond James. There is no guarantee that these statements, opinions or forecasts provided herein will prove to be correct. Any information is not a complete summary or statement of all available data necessary for making an investment decision and does not constitute a recommendation. Burke Koonce is a financial advisor at Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange, member SIPC. www.raymondjames.com/burkekoonce

Comments

Capital Markets

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stephen Roach: Dollar Could Fall 35% Next Year

https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3103197/why-us-dollar-only-going-fall-faster-and-harder

Burkekoonce

Fauci: 'We Are In Not In A Good Place'

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/dr-fauci-warns-were-not-in-a-good-place-calls-florida-bar-re-opening-very-concerning/

Burkekoonce

September 25 Market Update

What's moving financial markets today, September 25?

Burkekoonce

Supreme Court To Hear Arguments Against Obamacare In November

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/25/the-supreme-court-may-gut-the-affordable-care-act-whats-next.html

Burkekoonce

Markets Eye Presidential Debate

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-stocks-weekahead/trump-biden-debate-could-spark-stock-volatility-idUSKCN26G1N9

Burkekoonce

Dems Propose New Stimulus Package

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/24/coronavirus-stimulus-democrats-prepare-new-relief-bill.html

Burkekoonce

Tech Stocks Buoyant In Volatile Session

https://www.ft.com/content/474d34ba-d12a-48ab-95be-41a8c9b1afd0

Burkekoonce

Trump Suggests He Won't Leave If He Loses

https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-virus-outbreak-voting-elections-voting-fraud-and-irregularities-8bb28627b03474a3a5ce2454ae3d1639

Burkekoonce

Berkshire Backing Scripps' Deal To Buy ION Media

https://www.wsj.com/articles/e-w-scripps-nears-2-65-billion-takeover-of-ion-media-in-berkshire-backed-deal-11600937323?mod=hp_lista_pos1

Burkekoonce

September 23 Market Update

What's moving financial markets today?

Burkekoonce