September 23 Market Update

The S & P 500 fell 1.9 percent in late afternoon trading in New York, hovering around 3,252. The NASDAQ fell 280 points to 10,684 while the Dow Jones also declined 430 points to 26,858.

The S & P 500 is now down more than 7% in September, but is up about 4.7% for the quarter. The tech-heavy NASDAQ is up about 6% for the quarter, but is now down more than 9% for the month.

Mega-cap tech stocks that powered this year’s unlikely rally in equity markets are now weighing on market indices.

Contributing to tech weakness is a Department of Justice proposal that would curb longstanding legal protections for Internet companies.

A breakdown in negotiations over additional stimulus relief is also hampering market performance, as Democrats and Republicans remain at an impasse especially in the wake of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

An uptick in U.S. coronavirus cases along with the risk of a rising wave of cases in Europe also weighed on markets.

New surveys showed that the American economy continued to bounce back from its sharp decline in the second quarter, though economic recovery faltered in Europe and Asia.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes traded flat at 0.676%.

In the latest in the TikTok saga, China pushed back on U.S. efforts to bring the social media platform under American control.

The VIX index, the market’s “fear gauge” climbed 7.7 percent to 28.9.

Any opinions are those of Burke Koonce and not necessarily those of Raymond James. There is no guarantee that these statements, opinions or forecasts provided herein will prove to be correct. Any information is not a complete summary or statement of all available data necessary for making an investment decision and does not constitute a recommendation. Burke Koonce is a financial advisor at Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange, member SIPC. www.raymondjames.com/burkekoonce