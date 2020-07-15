TheStreet
Quality helps, but price always matters.

Burkekoonce

Jonathan Tepper makes a good point here. Quality helps, but price paid always matters.

Now, of course, buying quality can work out well, but it takes time. Warren Buffett famously paid 4x book for $1 billion in Coca-Cola back in 1987 (to my knowledge Buffett had never made such a large investment in such a nominally expensive stock) and it did not pay off right away.

Amazon has transformed the lives of millions of people for the better and it's a great company but at 144 forward earnings, it's just not a lay-up as an investment.

Any opinions are those of Burke Koonce and not necessarily those of Raymond James. There is no guarantee that these statements, opinions or forecasts provided herein will prove to be correct. Any information is not a complete summary or statement of all available data necessary for making an investment decision and does not constitute a recommendation.Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or loss regardless of strategy selected. Keep in mind that individuals cannot invest directly in any index, and index performance does not include transaction costs or other fees, which will affect actual investment performance. Individual investor's results will vary. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Burke Koonce is a financial advisor at Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange, member SIPC. https://www.raymondjames.com/burkekoonce

Capital Markets

