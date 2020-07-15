Jonathan Tepper makes a good point here. Quality helps, but price paid always matters.

Now, of course, buying quality can work out well, but it takes time. Warren Buffett famously paid 4x book for $1 billion in Coca-Cola back in 1987 (to my knowledge Buffett had never made such a large investment in such a nominally expensive stock) and it did not pay off right away.

Amazon has transformed the lives of millions of people for the better and it's a great company but at 144 forward earnings, it's just not a lay-up as an investment.

