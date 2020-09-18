TheStreet
Capitalism Maven
September 18 Market Update

Burkekoonce

The S&P 500 fell 1.34 percent in mid afternoon trading in New York, hovering around 3,312. The NASDAQ fell 168 points to 10,742 while the Dow Jones also declined 300 points to 27,602.

The S&P 500 is now down more than 5% in September, but is up about 7% for the quarter. The tech-heavy NASDAQ is up about 6.9% for the quarter, but is now down almost 9% for the month.

Mega-cap tech stocks that powered this year’s unlikely rally in equity markets are now weighing on market indices.

A breakdown in negotiations over additional stimulus relief is also hampering market performance, as Democrats and Republicans remain at an impasse.

The Federal Reserve issued new guidance aimed at improving access to new business loans through its $600m Main Street Lending Program. The goal is to get more capital to smaller businesses.

St. Louis Fed Chief James Bullard said higher inflation is coming to the U.S. economy, though he downplayed near-term concerns.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes ticked down slightly to 0.690%.

In the latest in the TikTok saga, The Trump Administration now says it will ban the use of TikTok and WeChat, the popular Chinese-owned apps, starting Sunday, citing national security concerns.

The VIX index, the market’s “fear gauge” climbed 1.4 percent to 26.8.

Any opinions are those of Burke Koonce and not necessarily those of Raymond James. There is no guarantee that these statements, opinions or forecasts provided herein will prove to be correct. Any information is not a complete summary or statement of all available data necessary for making an investment decision and does not constitute a recommendation. Burke Koonce is a financial advisor at Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange, member SIPC. www.raymondjames.com/burkekoonce

