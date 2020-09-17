TheStreet
Capitalism Maven
HomeCool with a Capital CUnited States CapitalCapital MarketsNews
Search

September 17 Market Update

Burkekoonce

The S&P 500 fell 1.33 percent in late afternoon trading in New York, hovering around 3,340. The NASDAQ fell 204 points to 10,846 while the Dow Jones also declined 252 points to 27,780.

The S&P 500 is down about 4.5% in September, but is up more than 7.5% for the quarter. The tech-heavy NASDAQ is up about 7.6% for the quarter, but is now down about 8% for the month.

Filings for jobless benefits stayed stubbornly high at 860,000 last week. Markets had hoped for further declines in claims.

A downbeat assessment of the economy yesterday by Fed Chairman Jay Powell also weighed on shares. Policy makers expressed concern that vulnerable businesses would contribute to longer term joblessness. Rates will remain low for years.

Snowflake shares dropped more than 10% after its eye-popping IPO yesterday. The cloud-based data company is now valued at more than $62 billion, more than double its expected valuation.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes ticked up slightly to 0.691%.

Oracle and Wal-Mart are working to create a new ownership structure for the social media platform TikTok that would alleviate concerns over Chinese control.

The VIX index, the market’s “fear gauge” rose 3 percent to 26.8.

Any opinions are those of Burke Koonce and not necessarily those of Raymond James. There is no guarantee that these statements, opinions or forecasts provided herein will prove to be correct. Any information is not a complete summary or statement of all available data necessary for making an investment decision and does not constitute a recommendation. Burke Koonce is a financial advisor at Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange, member SIPC. www.raymondjames.com/burkekoonce

Comments

Capital Markets

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

After Further Review, Big Ten To Play Football This Year

https://www.si.com/

Burkekoonce

Large Investors Mining Reddit For Clues On Retail Investor Flows

https://www.bloomberg.com/tosv2.html?vid=&uuid=471230e0-f82e-11ea-9a92-178ffe4145d7&url=L25ld3MvYXJ0aWNsZXMvMjAyMC0wOS0xNS9iaWctaW52ZXN0b3JzLWFyZS1keWluZy10by1rbm93LXdoYXQtdGhlLWxpdHRsZS1ndXlzLWFyZS1kb2luZw==

Burkekoonce

Business Roundtable Now Supports Carbon Pricing

https://www.wsj.com/articles/business-shifts-from-resistance-to-action-on-climate-11600233503?mod=hp_listb_pos1

Burkekoonce

US Senators: Google is a monopoly upon monopoly

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/senators-call-google-monopoly-upon-monopoly-as-doj-case-nears/ar-BB194Bsx?ocid=uxbndlbing

Burkekoonce

Billionaire gives it all away. All of it.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevenbertoni/2020/09/15/exclusive-the-billionaire-who-wanted-to-die-brokeis-now-officially-broke/#7252486b3a2a

Burkekoonce

September 15 Market Update

What's moving markets today, September 15?

Burkekoonce

September 14 Market Update

Here's what moved financial markets today, September 14, 2020.

Burkekoonce

COVID Cases Grow In 11 States

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/13/coronavirus-cases-are-growing-in-11-us-states.html

Burkekoonce

Woodward On CBS 60 Minutes

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/donald-trump-bob-woodward-rage-60-minutes-2020-09-13/

Burkekoonce

Good News: Study says short-term pleasure-seeking is vital to health

https://www.wsj.com/articles/you-read-ulysses-ill-eat-potato-chips-science-defends-simple-pleasures-11599833074?mod=hp_listc_pos1

Burkekoonce