September 17 Market Update

The S & P 500 fell 1.33 percent in late afternoon trading in New York, hovering around 3,340. The NASDAQ fell 204 points to 10,846 while the Dow Jones also declined 252 points to 27,780.

The S & P 500 is down about 4.5% in September, but is up more than 7.5% for the quarter. The tech-heavy NASDAQ is up about 7.6% for the quarter, but is now down about 8% for the month.

Filings for jobless benefits stayed stubbornly high at 860,000 last week. Markets had hoped for further declines in claims.

A downbeat assessment of the economy yesterday by Fed Chairman Jay Powell also weighed on shares. Policy makers expressed concern that vulnerable businesses would contribute to longer term joblessness. Rates will remain low for years.

Snowflake shares dropped more than 10% after its eye-popping IPO yesterday. The cloud-based data company is now valued at more than $62 billion, more than double its expected valuation.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes ticked up slightly to 0.691%.

Oracle and Wal-Mart are working to create a new ownership structure for the social media platform TikTok that would alleviate concerns over Chinese control.

The VIX index, the market’s “fear gauge” rose 3 percent to 26.8.

Any opinions are those of Burke Koonce and not necessarily those of Raymond James. There is no guarantee that these statements, opinions or forecasts provided herein will prove to be correct. Any information is not a complete summary or statement of all available data necessary for making an investment decision and does not constitute a recommendation. Burke Koonce is a financial advisor at Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange, member SIPC. www.raymondjames.com/burkekoonce