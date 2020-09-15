September 15 Market Update

The S & P 500 climbed 0.86% in early afternoon trading in New York, hovering around 3,413. The NASDAQ rose 159 points to 11,216 while the Dow Jones also rose 102 points to 28,096.

The S & P 500 is down about 2.5% in September, but is up more than 10% for the quarter. The tech-heavy NASDAQ is up about 11.6% for the quarter.

Investors cheered a number of tech mergers and positive economic news from China, as Chinese retail sales returned to pre-coronavirus levels.

Silicon Valley darling Snowflake is set to price its IPO above its expected range of $100 to $110 per share, a valuation of about $30 billion. That’s more than double the private market value earlier this year of the cloud-based data management company.

Kraft-Heinz announced plans to cut $2 billion on costs over the next five years, and will use savings to re-energize certain brands, increasing overall marketing spend by 30 percent.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes ticked up slightly to 0.684%.

U.S. industrial production rose for the fourth month in a row in August, albeit at a much slower pace than earlier in the summer, a sign that the manufacturing recovery is losing steam.

The VIX index, the market’s “fear gauge” fell almost 5 percent to 25.59.

