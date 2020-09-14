September 14 Market Update

The S & P 500 climbed more than 1.4% in afternoon trading in New York, hovering around 3,389. The NASDAQ rose 191 points to 11,045 while the Dow Jones also rose 355 points to 28,021.

The S & P 500 is down about 3.2% in September, having given back not quite half of August’s gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ is down about 6.2% and is still more than 8% below its highs reached earlier this month.

Investor sentiment was boosted by resumption of clinical trials of AstraZeneca’s experimental coronavirus vaccine, after they had been paused after a patient illness.

Tesla shares gained about 9%. The shares are down almost 18% in September, though up 387% on the year.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes fell less than one basis point to 0.664%.

Oracle won the bidding for the U.S. operations of the popular video app TikTok, besting Microsoft in a high-stakes deal to save the social-media platform that has been caught in a political firestorm. Oracle shares climbed more than 5%.

The VIX index, the market’s “fear gauge” fell almost 5 percent to 25.59.

